The Atlantic Council has launched a new commission that brings together industry executives, congressional leaders and innovators to strengthen the U.S. position in artificial intelligence.
Atlantic Council Unveils GeoTech Commission on AI

The Atlantic Council has launched a new commission that brings together industry executives, congressional leaders and innovators to strengthen the U.S. position in artificial intelligence.

Which Areas Will the GeoTech Commission on AI Target?

The council said Wednesday the GeoTech Commission on Artificial Intelligence will focus on six areas: innovation; supply chains; government adoption and oversight; energy; talent development; and international alliances.

It plans to host public discussions to enable leaders to produce actionable recommendations to reinforce U.S. and allied positions in the global AI landscape. 

Led by the Atlantic Council’s Technology Programs, the commission will combine technical research with geopolitical expertise to provide actionable strategies and evidence-based insights to help shape the future of AI innovation and governance.

Ron Ash Named GeoTech Commission Co-Chair

Ron Ash, CEO of Accenture Federal Services and a 2025 Wash100 awardee, will co-chair the new commission with Kemba Walden, president of the Paladin Global Institute and a board member at the Atlantic Council.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping every dimension of US competitiveness—from defense readiness and national security to economic strength. American leadership in AI requires bold, coordinated action across government, industry, and our allies,” said Ash.

“That is why I’m honored to co-chair the GeoTech Commission on AI, collaborating with leaders from established technology powerhouses and emerging innovators working to advance actionable strategies that ensure our AI future is trusted, resilient, and at the forefront of the global AI revolution,” he added.

The commission’s honorary congressional co-chairs are Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.; Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash.; and Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif.

Click here to see the full list of commissioners.

