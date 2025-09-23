Brent Ingraham Begins Role as Army’s Acquisition Chief

Brent Ingraham took oath Monday as assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology following his Senate confirmation.

The Army said Monday Ingraham will manage a $170 billion portfolio spanning over 550 acquisition programs, focusing on delivering advanced technologies to help warfighters meet future challenges.

In this capacity, he will serve as the Army’s acquisition executive, science adviser to the secretary of the Army, senior procurement executive and senior research and development official. He will additionally be responsible for the Department of the Army’s logistics-related matters.

Who Is Brent Ingraham?

Most recently, Ingraham performed the duties of deputy under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment. In this role, he was responsible for matters related to acquisition, contract administration, logistics and materiel readiness, acquisition workforce, installations and environment, operational energy chemical, biological and nuclear defense, and the defense industrial base.

He also previously served as deputy assistant secretary of defense for platform and weapon portfolio management and oversaw weapons capability portfolios across the Pentagon, including aerial, cyber, surface and electronic warfare systems.

His previous roles include executive director of the Joint Rapid Acquisition Cell, director of surface warfare and chief engineer for the Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain Vehicle.

The University of New Hampshire mechanical engineering graduate started his career in the automotive industry as a powertrain engineer.