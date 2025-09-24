James McCament. The chief digital transformation officer of CBP accepted the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award.
James McCament, CBP's chief digital transformation officer, received the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership in modernizing CBP through automation and digital innovation.
James McCament/U.S. Customs and Border Protection
CBP’s James McCament Accepts 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award

2 mins read

James McCament, chief digital transformation officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has received the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership in modernizing CBP through automation, digital innovation and customer-focused design, Homeland Security Today reported Saturday.

McCament will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. He will join a panel where government and industry leaders discuss how to balance technological innovation with the law enforcement mission. Register today to hear from McCament and other homeland security leaders shaping the future of innovation in national security.

The Service to the Citizen Awards recognized McCament and other 2025 award recipients on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Spearheading CBP Experience Division’s Creation

McCament led the establishment of the CBP Experience, or CBPX, Division.

According to the report, CBPX’s work focuses on process automation, artificial intelligence integration and human-centered design to help streamline operations and enhance experiences for travelers, frontline officers and trade partners.

Who Is James McCament?

Before serving as CDTO, McCament led CBP’s 2025 presidential transition team between November 2024 and January 2025.

He has been with the Department of Homeland Security for over two decades and held senior leadership roles, including interim chief operating officer at CBP; deputy under secretary for strategy, policy and plans; and deputy director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Before joining DHS, he was an Honors attorney in the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the General Counsel, where he worked on matters related to banking and finance, anti-terrorism litigation and foreign assets control.

The Mount Vernon Nazarene College graduate holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame Law School.

