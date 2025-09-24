James McCament, chief digital transformation officer at U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has received the 2025 Government Executive of the Year Award in recognition of his leadership in modernizing CBP through automation, digital innovation and customer-focused design, Homeland Security Today reported Saturday.

The Service to the Citizen Awards recognized McCament and other 2025 award recipients on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Spearheading CBP Experience Division’s Creation

McCament led the establishment of the CBP Experience, or CBPX, Division.

According to the report, CBPX’s work focuses on process automation, artificial intelligence integration and human-centered design to help streamline operations and enhance experiences for travelers, frontline officers and trade partners.

Who Is James McCament?

Before serving as CDTO, McCament led CBP’s 2025 presidential transition team between November 2024 and January 2025.

He has been with the Department of Homeland Security for over two decades and held senior leadership roles, including interim chief operating officer at CBP; deputy under secretary for strategy, policy and plans; and deputy director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Before joining DHS, he was an Honors attorney in the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the General Counsel, where he worked on matters related to banking and finance, anti-terrorism litigation and foreign assets control.

The Mount Vernon Nazarene College graduate holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Notre Dame Law School.