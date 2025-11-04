The Senate has confirmed the nomination of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank to lieutenant general. According to a Congress notification, his nomination was approved Thursday, along with eight other Army promotions to the rank.

Eubank’s Cybersecurity Roles in the Service Branch

Eubank has previously served as the deputy commander and commander of Army Network Enterprise Technology Command. As the command’s head, Eubank announced in June 2024 cybersecurity measures cutting soldiers and civilians’ laptop access to the Army network via commercial internet.

He is currently the special assistant to the commander of Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command. With the Senate’s confirmation, Eubank also be made head of Army Cyber Command, overseeing USCYBERCOM operations within Central Command, Africa Command and Northern Command, Breaking Defense reported.

What Is Eubank’s Army Career Background?

Eubank’s Army career started in 1991 as an armor officer, serving as a platoon leader in the mechanized unit of the 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas. He was assigned in 1993 as a platoon leader in the 121st Signal Battalion. Subsequently, Eubank commanded the 7th Signal Command.

The other Army officers whose nominations as lieutenant general were confirmed by the Senate are Michelle Schmidt, Peter Benchoff, Michelle Donahue, James Isenhower III, William Taylor, Richard Zellmann, Michael McCurry II and Francisco J. Lozano.