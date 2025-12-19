Kirsten Davies. The cybersecurity leader received Senate confirmation for the Pentagon CIO role.
The Senate has confirmed Kirsten Davies, a tech and cybersecurity leader, as the Department of War’s chief information officer.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
//

Senate Confirms Kirsten Davies as Pentagon CIO

2 mins read

The Senate has confirmed Kirsten Davies, a technology and cybersecurity leader, as the Department of War’s chief information officer

Senate Confirms Kirsten Davies as Pentagon CIO

Be part of the conversation shaping government technology at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Hear from experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT. Sign up today to save your spot.

DefenseScoop reported that the upper chamber on Thursday voted 53-43 to confirm Davies for the CIO role. Her nomination was part of a broader slate of federal government nominees approved en bloc by the Senate.

What Are Kirsten Davies’ Top Priorities as Pentagon CIO?

During her Senate confirmation hearing, Davies said her priorities would include addressing the “tech debt” at DOW; working with other officials to “embed the building blocks of AI supporting data supremacy and decision dominance” for the U.S. military, allies and partners; and advancing a new generation of cyber partnerships with industry, according to DefenseScoop.

President Trump nominated Davies for the position in May.

With her confirmation, Davies will assume responsibilities from Katie Arrington, who currently performs the duties of the DOD CIO. Arrington is a former South Carolina state lawmaker and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Who Is Kirsten Davies?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Davies served as chief information security officer at Unilever. Prior to that, she was senior vice president and CISO at The Estee Lauder Companies.

Her industry career also includes roles as managing director and group chief security officer at Barclays; VP and deputy CISO at Hewlett-Packard; global deputy CISO at Siemens; and senior associate at Booz Allen Hamilton.

In addition to her corporate leadership experience, Davies is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Cyber, a nonprofit organization.

Related Articles

White House. President Trump signed an executive order that calls for the return of astronauts to the lunar surface by 2028.
Executive Order Targets 2028 Moon Landing

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that calls for the return of American astronauts to the moon by 2028 as part of efforts to ensure U.S. leadership in space exploration, commerce and security. Discover how leaders and experts are tackling evolving threats and driving innovation in the air and space domains at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air & Space Summit, scheduled for July 2026. Reserve your seat today! In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said the EO also calls for the establishment of initial components of a permanent outpost on the moon by 2030.

Dan Bongino. The FBI deputy director will depart the bureau in January.
Dan Bongino to Leave FBI Deputy Director Role

Dan Bongino will leave his post as FBI deputy director in January, ending a tenure that began earlier this year. Bongino confirmed his departure in a post on the social media platform X on Thursday. He did not cite a reason for his exit or outline future plans. “I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you,” Bongino said. “God bless America, and all those who defend Her.” When Did Dan Bongino Become FBI Deputy Director? Bongino was selected in February by FBI Director Kash Patel to serve as the bureau’s second-highest-ranking official.  Patel described

Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Rudd has been nominated as head of NSA and CYBERCOM
Trump Nominates USINDOPACOM’s Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd as NSA, CYBERCOM Leader

The Senate has confirmed receipt of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Lt. Gen. Joshua Rudd, deputy commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, as director of the National Security Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command. According to data on Congress.gov, the nomination was received from the White House on Monday and was promptly referred to the Committee on Armed Services. Rudd’s nomination will also be sent to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Additionally, the president recommended that Rudd be promoted to the rank of general.  Is Joshua Rudd the Next NSA-CYBERCOM Leader? The Department of War officially confirmed Rudd’s nomination for