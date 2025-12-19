Executive Order Targets 2028 Moon Landing

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that calls for the return of American astronauts to the moon by 2028 as part of efforts to ensure U.S. leadership in space exploration, commerce and security.

Discover how leaders and experts are tackling evolving threats and driving innovation in the air and space domains at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air & Space Summit, scheduled for July 2026. Reserve your seat today!

In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said the EO also calls for the establishment of initial components of a permanent outpost on the moon by 2030.

The new policy came four months after the president signed an EO to streamline regulations and promote competition in the commercial space industry.

What Other Space Priorities Are Outlined in the Executive Order?

The directive also outlines a broader set of priorities advancing U.S. space leadership.

The EO directs the deployment of nuclear reactors to the lunar surface and in orbit, including a lunar surface reactor expected to be ready for launch by 2030. It also emphasizes strengthening national security in space by ensuring the country’s ability to detect, characterize and counter security threats to U.S. space assets.

The order encourages private sector innovation and investment by upgrading launch infrastructure and creating a commercial pathway to replace the International Space Station by 2030.

Through the new directive, the Trump administration requires the assistant to the president for science and technology, or APST, to coordinate national space policy initiatives and directs federal agencies to collaborate to streamline the procurement process and implement space security strategies.

What Role Does the APST Play in Advancing US Space Policy Under the EO?

The executive order directs the APST to coordinate the overall implementation of the policy, including issuing guidance for a National Initiative for American Space Nuclear Power and proposing revisions to the National Space Transportation Policy.

Under the EO, the APST should integrate plans and reports from NASA, the Department of Commerce and the Department of War to address supply chain, technology and industrial capacity gaps while advancing U.S. space exploration and security objectives.