Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director at CISA. Gottumukkala warned about the vulnerabilities in F5 products
Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said F5 vulnerabilities can lead to "catastrophic compromise of critical information systems."
"Madhu Gottumukkala," by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA.gov, Licensed under Public Domain
//

CISA Issues Emergency Directive Over F5 Cyber Vulnerabilities

2 mins read

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is warning the public of active cyberthreats targeting vulnerabilities found in devices and software made by the cybersecurity company F5.

In an emergency directive issued Wednesday, the agency said attackers can exploit flaws in F5 products and gain unauthorized access to embedded credentials and application programming interface keys.

CISA Issues Emergency Directive Over F5 Cyber Vulnerabilities

Leaders from CISA and the Department of Homeland Security will be present at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Learn more about the present and emerging threats to the nation and network with prominent industry figures at the in-person event. Secure your tickets now.

Details of F5 Breach

The directive follows F5’s disclosure that an unidentified nation-state cyber threat actor has long-term, persistent access to and has extracted data from the company’s BIG-IP product development environment and engineering knowledge management platforms.

F5 has applied measures to contain the threat and has since not observed malicious behaviors in its systems. The company said it is also taking further steps to protect customers and has rolled out updates to affected products, including BIG-IP, F5OS, BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, BIG-IQ and APM.

What Affected Organizations Must Do

The emergency directive instructs federal civilian executive branch agencies and other organizations from the public and private sectors to identify and update at-risk F5 virtual and physical devices and software.

“The alarming ease with which these vulnerabilities can be exploited by malicious actors demands immediate and decisive action from all federal agencies,” stated CISA Acting Director Madhu Gottumukkala. “These same risks extend to any organization using this technology, potentially leading to a catastrophic compromise of critical information systems. We emphatically urge all entities to implement the actions outlined in this Emergency Directive without delay.”

In line with the directive, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program also published a notice to inform cloud service providers, or CSPs, about the threat. CSPs that use affected F5 devices within their respective FedRAMP authorization boundaries are tasked to complete vulnerability response actions, such as applying vendor-supplied patches and removing access of affected devices to the public internet, by Oct. 22.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. DOD issued updated guidance for the continuation of military operations amid a government shutdown.
DOD Shutdown Guidance Limits Contract Work to Pre-Funded Efforts

The Department of Defense has released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown. According to the document published Thursday, vendors who were already awarded contracts before the funding lapse may continue to perform work even if it supports non-excepted activities, but only to the extent of funds already obligated on the contract before the lapse in appropriations. The Pentagon noted that new contracts, renewals, extensions, task orders or exercised options may not be issued or executed unless they support an excepted activity. Until Congress appropriates new funds, no additional obligations can be

U.S. Space Force logo. Space Force accepts second operational delivery of the FORGE missile warning system from SciTec.
SciTec’s FORGE Missile Warning System Achieves Space Force Operational Acceptance

The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec. The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy. New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters. “With FORGE processing we’re

John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide. “Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If