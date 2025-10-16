Air Force logo. The Air Force will consolidate modernization functions under Air Force Futures.
The Air Force will consolidate modernization functions under Air Force Futures and create a chief modernization officer role.
"US Air Force Logo Solid Colour" by the United States Air Force, Trademark & Licensing Office, Licensed under Public Domain
/

Air Force Scraps New Command Plan, Creates Chief Modernization Officer Role

3 mins read

The U.S. Air Force has discarded its plan to establish a major new command dedicated to setting requirements and modernizing its weapon systems, choosing instead to consolidate these functions within an existing department, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. The service will simultaneously create a new senior executive role, the chief modernization officer, to direct strategic efforts.

How Will Modernization Leadership Be Consolidated?

The functions originally designated for the abandoned Integrated Capabilities Command will be absorbed by the Air Force Futures organization. This transfer of responsibilities is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

The newly created CMO position will serve as the principal leader of these newly integrated activities. The role’s mandate is to guide critical modernization processes across the service, focusing on four primary areas:

  • Strategy and force design
  • Mission integration and mission threads
  • Capability development and requirements
  • Prioritization of modernization investments

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink stated that this organizational realignment is intended to produce faster results.

“This restructuring will accelerate the delivery of combat power, improve efficiency, and shorten the decision timeline,” he explained in the service’s official announcement.

Leading the organizational transition of A5/7 will be Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, who previously commanded the Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base.

Why Is the Air Force Reversing a Key Overhaul Initiative?

The decision marks a significant pullback on a core component of the Biden administration’s “reoptimization” plan, a sweeping effort intended to overhaul how the service defines its requirements for acquiring new warfighting capabilities.

The ICC was activated on a provisional basis in 2024 with a defined mission: to test various operational concepts, align the development of new capabilities and generate unified demand signals for necessary system improvements. Following a service-wide pause on the reoptimization efforts earlier this year, a review concluded that moving forward with a permanent ICC was no longer the optimal path. The service’s assessment of other elements of the broader overhaul, which includes initiatives for the Space Force, remains ongoing.

Strategic and Leadership Context

The drive to reoptimize the service has been linked to recent changes in senior leadership. Reports indicate that disagreements over the overhaul contributed to the departure of former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, former head of Air Combat Command, has since been nominated as the successor.

Commenting on the service’s strategic outlook, Secretary Meink has publicly shifted the focus away from the common nomenclature of “great power competition.” Speaking at a conference in September, he underscored the need for measurable outcomes, stating that the primary objective for the Air Force must be achieving success. He concluded simply, “we need to be able to win, period,” emphasizing readiness and modernization above geopolitical frameworks.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. DOD issued updated guidance for the continuation of military operations amid a government shutdown.
DOD Shutdown Guidance Limits Contract Work to Pre-Funded Efforts

The Department of Defense has released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown. According to the document published Thursday, vendors who were already awarded contracts before the funding lapse may continue to perform work even if it supports non-excepted activities, but only to the extent of funds already obligated on the contract before the lapse in appropriations. The Pentagon noted that new contracts, renewals, extensions, task orders or exercised options may not be issued or executed unless they support an excepted activity. Until Congress appropriates new funds, no additional obligations can be

U.S. Space Force logo. Space Force accepts second operational delivery of the FORGE missile warning system from SciTec.
SciTec’s FORGE Missile Warning System Achieves Space Force Operational Acceptance

The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec. The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy. New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters. “With FORGE processing we’re

John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide. “Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If