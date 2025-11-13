CISA Issues Guidance on Cisco ASA & Firepower Device Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued new guidance that addresses vulnerabilities in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances and Firepower devices.

What Is the Focus of CISA’s New Implementation Guidance?

The document, titled Implementation Guidance for Emergency Directive on Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances and Firepower Device Vulnerabilities, expands on CISA’s earlier Emergency Directive 25-03: Identify and Mitigate Potential Compromise of Cisco Devices. The original directive, issued September 25, highlighted known vulnerabilities in Cisco devices that are actively being exploited by threat actors and mandated immediate mitigation from federal agencies.

“By following these best practices, organizations can better protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the integrity of their digital infrastructure,” said Nick Andersen , executive assistant director for the cybersecurity division at CISA. “The release of this implementation guidance is a critical step in mitigating the risks posed by these vulnerabilities.”

The implementation guidance outlines the minimum software versions that resolve identified vulnerabilities. Agencies are instructed to apply corrective patches to noncompliant devices and verify that updates meet the minimum requirements.