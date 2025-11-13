CISA seal. CISA has issued new guidance that addresses vulnerabilities in Cisco ASA and Firepower devices.
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued new guidance that addresses vulnerabilities in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances and Firepower devices.
"CISA Logo" by the Department of Homeland Security - CISA, https://www.cisa.gov, Licensed under Public Domain
/

CISA Issues Guidance on Cisco ASA & Firepower Device Threats

1 min read

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has issued new guidance that addresses vulnerabilities in Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances and Firepower devices. 

CISA Issues Guidance on Cisco ASA & Firepower Device Threats

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, government data has become a critical target in international conflicts. Book your seat now for the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit, scheduled for May 21, to gain insights into zero trust implementation and other initiatives addressing these growing challenges.

What Is the Focus of CISA’s New Implementation Guidance?

The document, titled Implementation Guidance for Emergency Directive on Cisco Adaptive Security Appliances and Firepower Device Vulnerabilities, expands on CISA’s earlier Emergency Directive 25-03: Identify and Mitigate Potential Compromise of Cisco Devices. The original directive, issued September 25, highlighted known vulnerabilities in Cisco devices that are actively being exploited by threat actors and mandated immediate mitigation from federal agencies.

“By following these best practices, organizations can better protect themselves from potential threats and ensure the integrity of their digital infrastructure,” said Nick Andersen, executive assistant director for the cybersecurity division at CISA. “The release of this implementation guidance is a critical step in mitigating the risks posed by these vulnerabilities.”

The implementation guidance outlines the minimum software versions that resolve identified vulnerabilities. Agencies are instructed to apply corrective patches to noncompliant devices and verify that updates meet the minimum requirements.

Related Articles

White House logo. President Trump signed into law a funding measure to end the 43-day government shutdown.
Trump Signs Government Funding Bill Into Law

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bipartisan funding measure to end the 43-day government shutdown. The Hill reported that the Senate approved the legislation earlier in the week with a 60-40 vote, as eight Democrats joined 52 Republicans to send the bill to the House. The lower chamber voted 222-209 on Wednesday to pass the measure, with six Democrats breaking ranks to join nearly all Republicans in support. What Are the Provisions of the Spending Measure? The newly enacted law extends current funding levels through Jan. 30, ensuring that government operations remain funded while lawmakers continue work

Daniel Driscoll. The Army secretary commented on the creation of six PAEs as part of an acquisition reorganization.
Army Overhauls Acquisition Structure

The U.S. Army is creating six portfolio acquisition executives, or PAEs, as part of an acquisition reorganization aimed at accelerating the delivery of weapons systems and technology to warfighters, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday. Gain exclusive insights into how the service is driving toward its 2030 goals at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Reserve your seat today! According to Army officials, the move is designed to cut bureaucracy, reduce paperwork and accelerate the acquisition process by as much as 30 to 50 percent.  “We had previously created a system that was wildly risk averse and …

Chip manufacturing. The GAIN AI Act proposes a right of first refusal for U.S. entities purchasing high-performance AI chips.
Senate Bipartisan Bill Proposes US Access to Advanced AI Chips

A bipartisan group of senators has introduced the Guaranteeing Access and Innovation for National Artificial Intelligence Act, a proposal that would require chipmakers to give U.S. companies, startups and universities priority access to advanced AI chips before exporting them to China or other countries of concern.  The GAIN AI Act highlights the increasing pressure to align rapid AI advancement with the policy frameworks needed to support it. Similar concerns will anchor discussions at the Potomac Offices Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19, offering agencies timely insight into navigating the accelerating AI landscape. Reserve your seat now to be