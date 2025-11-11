The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a request for information to identify potential sites for a new national training center.

The service said the planned facility will address current training space shortfalls and expand capacity to support long-term operational needs in line with Force Design 2028.

Introduced in April, Force Design 2028 outlines campaigns that aim to modernize the service and ensure readiness for future national requirements. As part of the initiative, the Coast Guard plans to expand its workforce by up to 15,000 personnel.

The Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime. Learn more about how the private sector can support USCG initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit — happening tomorrow, Nov. 12! The event will feature a keynote speech from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, and panel discussions on key developments in homeland security. You can still get your tickets to the highly anticipated event today.

What Facilities Does the Coast Guard Need?

The Coast Guard outlined minimum requirements for candidate sites, including lodging for 1,200 recruits, a dining facility for 400 personnel and a medical clinic that can support 1,000 individuals with at least 200 medical and 200 dental encounters each day. Additional needs include 14 classrooms, an auditorium, a six-lane pool, a multipurpose gym and office space.

According to the RFI posted on SAM.gov Monday, the training facility must be fully enclosed with controlled access or able to be secured as a single parcel and located in one of the 150 largest metropolitan areas within the continental United States. It must also be located near airports, schools, emergency services, public transportation and other essential amenities.

Communities that meet initial criteria may submit expressions of interest until Dec. 8.