The official seal of the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard posted an RFI for its planned national training center
The U.S. Coast Guard requires a new training center that would accommodate its future personnel growth under Force Design 2028.
Coast Guard Launches Search for Training Center Location Amid Planned Personnel Growth

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a request for information to identify potential sites for a new national training center.

The service said the planned facility will address current training space shortfalls and expand capacity to support long-term operational needs in line with Force Design 2028.

Introduced in April, Force Design 2028 outlines campaigns that aim to modernize the service and ensure readiness for future national requirements. As part of the initiative, the Coast Guard plans to expand its workforce by up to 15,000 personnel.

What Facilities Does the Coast Guard Need?

The Coast Guard outlined minimum requirements for candidate sites, including lodging for 1,200 recruits, a dining facility for 400 personnel and a medical clinic that can support 1,000 individuals with at least 200 medical and 200 dental encounters each day. Additional needs include 14 classrooms, an auditorium, a six-lane pool, a multipurpose gym and office space.

According to the RFI posted on SAM.gov Monday, the training facility must be fully enclosed with controlled access or able to be secured as a single parcel and located in one of the 150 largest metropolitan areas within the continental United States. It must also be located near airports, schools, emergency services, public transportation and other essential amenities.

Communities that meet initial criteria may submit expressions of interest until Dec. 8.

