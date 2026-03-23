DARPA logo. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has transferred an autonomous Black Hawk system to the U.S. Army.
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has transferred an autonomous H-60Mx Black Hawk system to the U.S. Army.
Logo: DARPA / Wikimedia
/

DARPA Transfers Autonomous Black Hawk System to Army for Operational Testing

2 mins read

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, has transitioned an autonomous flight system to the U.S. Army, supporting efforts to transform military aviation and pilot operations.

DARPA Transfers Autonomous Black Hawk System to Army for Operational Testing

Autonomous systems are a top priority in the Army’s effort to transform operations. Learn more about modernization and other Army initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Save your seat now.

What Technology Was Delivered to the Army?

DARPA said Friday it has transferred a fly-by-wire H-60Mx Black Hawk equipped with Sikorsky’s MATRIX autonomy suite to the Army for advanced operational testing. The platform, developed under the agency’s Aircrew Labor In-Cockpit Automation System, or ALIAS, program, is designed to support automated flight operations and reduce pilot workload in demanding mission environments.

What Is the ALIAS Program?

The ALIAS program is an initiative focused on integrating automation into existing aircraft to support mission flexibility and safety. The MATRIX technology was developed and demonstrated through ALIAS using funding from DARPA. The program also completed the first uncrewed Black Hawk flight in 2022, demonstrating full-mission capability from preflight checks to autonomous landing, including responses to simulated failures.

“The ALIAS program has successfully developed and demonstrated a powerful, flexible automation architecture that is now poised to provide the U.S. Army with a significant operational edge,” said Stuart Young, manager of the ALIAS program. ”This transition is a testament to the power of government and industry partnership to advance technology. It will allow the Army to build on a solid foundation of technical-risk reduction, enabling them to explore new warfighting concepts and push the boundaries of what’s possible in aviation.”

Related Articles

Space Dynamics Laboratory logo. MDA has awarded Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory a contract modification.
MDA Awards $414M Contract Modification to Utah State’s Space Dynamics Lab

Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, or USU/SDL, has received a $414 million contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency to continue providing technical and analytical support for missile defense efforts. Hear from leading national security space officials about Golden Dome and other missile defense systems at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30! What Is the Scope of the Contract Modification? The Department of War said Friday that the University Affiliated Research Center, or UARC, will deliver specialized expertise and proprietary data to develop complex systems engineering and integration products under the cost-plus-fixed-fee modification.

Artificial intelligence. USPTO launched the Class ACT AI tool designed to accelerate trademark classification.
USPTO Launches ‘Class ACT’ AI Tool to Accelerate Trademark Classification

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has unveiled the Trademark Classification Agentic Codification Tool, or Class ACT, an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate key steps in the pre-processing of trademark applications. USPTO’s launch of a new AI tool highlights the growing role of advanced technologies in government workflows. Experts will explore ways to operationalize AI in mission-critical environments and discuss responsible AI adoption at the upcoming 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now to save your spot at this timely event! What Does Class ACT Do? USPTO said Thursday that Class ACT is designed to assign international

John Phelan. The Navy secretary said the manufacturing facility will ease shipyard bottlenecks.
Hadrian Opens Navy-Funded Advanced Shipbuilding Facility to Boost Submarine Production

An advanced manufacturing facility designed to increase U.S. Navy submarine production capacity has opened in Cherokee, Alabama, marking a new step in efforts to strengthen the maritime industrial base. Advanced manufacturing company Hadrian built the Factory 4 site, which will support the production of components for Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines to help reduce pressure on existing shipyards, the U.S. Navy said Friday. The Alabama campus is expected to reach full-rate production within two years, with sustained operations projected by its third year. The 2026 Navy Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on Aug, 27, will