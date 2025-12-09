DCMA logo. DCMA released a new five-year wartime strategy.
DCMA's new five-year wartime strategy focused on faster acquisition oversight, AI-enabled industrial base monitoring and modernization of workforce and systems.
Photo: Defense Contract Management Agency
//

DCMA Adopts “Wartime” Strategic Plan to Accelerate Acquisition Oversight

3 mins read

The Defense Contract Management Agency has rolled out a new five-year strategy designed to overhaul DCMA’s operations and align its goals with those of the Department of War and presidential directives. DCMA published the plan on Friday, with Acting Director Sonya Ebright emphasizing the necessity of the strategic shift, noting that the agency is now on a “wartime footing” where “speed matters.” 

The plan, covering fiscal years 2026 to 2030, is structured around four primary lines of effort that focus heavily on leveraging advanced data and technology to enhance warfighter lethality, transparency and value.

How Will DCMA Speed Acquisition Decisions?

The four priority lines of effort are:

1. Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base Through Artificial Intelligence

DCMA aims to enhance resilience across the industrial base by expanding the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The agency intends to shift from traditional product checks to predictive, risk-based monitoring of contractor performance, safety and cybersecurity across the supply chain.

Key objective: Apply performance and cyber risk assessments across 100 percent of the suppliers DCMA oversees and shift 20 percent of product evaluations to risk-based contractor process reviews.

2. Delivering Agile Acquisition Life Cycle Processes

To improve stakeholder outcomes, DCMA will work to drive efficiency and acceleration by prioritizing the use of automation and modern tools. This effort is focused on adapting to the transformative changes driven by increased digitalization and the implementation of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul.

Key objective: Reduce acquisition life cycle services processing time by 20 percent.

3. Driving Enhanced Value and Affordability

This pillar operationalizes a risk-based strategy to maximize the War Department’s purchasing power and taxpayer value.

Key objective: Streamline workflows and standardize processes impacting 70 percent of cost and pricing capabilities to strengthen organizational agility, and embed transformative technology in 50 percent of cost and pricing capabilities to enhance operational capacity.

4. Developing Talent and Aligning Technology

This line of effort focuses on internal capacity, modernizing DCMA’s infrastructure and workforce to meet future demands. This includes aggressive technology goals to transition from legacy systems and improve data security.

Key objective: Transition 95 percent from legacy systems, achieve zero trust compliance and configure its Blue List as an integrated, automated marketplace. DCMA also aims to improve workforce capability by reducing the skills gap by 5 percent and maintaining a 50 percent fill rate of agency-approved critical positions.

The strategy will be accompanied by an annual performance plan that sets measurable milestones and tracks progress.

“More than just a compass, the plan is also our clock,” Ebright said. “Our nation is facing an increasingly complex future, rife with challenges and threats, requiring a rededication of our national defense efforts.”

