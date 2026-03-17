Vernon Parks, mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL. Parks will oversee Johns Hopkins APL's sea control mission area
Vernon Parks, sea control mission area executive at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, commanded the USS Santa Fe and Submarine Development Squadron 12 during his military career.
Photo: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
//

Johns Hopkins APL Selects Former Navy Captain Vernon Parks to Lead Sea Control Mission Area

2 mins read

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed former Navy captain Vernon Parks as its sea control mission area executive. In his new role, Parks will oversee efforts to support U.S. Navy and joint service missions, Johns Hopkins APL said Monday.

“CJ’s operational insight, technical acumen and leadership make him exceptionally well qualified to lead sea control at this critical time for the Navy and the Joint Force,” APL Director Dave Van Wie stated. “His prior Navy service and deep understanding of naval and joint operations will be instrumental as we work with our partners to deliver innovative, mission-focused solutions to strengthen maritime deterrence, enhance survivability and ensure U.S. naval forces remain ready to meet emerging threats worldwide.”

Johns Hopkins APL Selects Former Navy Captain Vernon Parks to Lead Sea Control Mission Area

Navy leaders will discuss upcoming opportunities for the private sector to partner with the military to equip American sailors with the latest technologies at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Reserve your spot now to gain insights and connect with decision-makers shaping the future of naval operations.

Who Is Vernon Parks?

Parks brings more than three decades of experience as a submarine and joint officer. During his military career, he commanded the USS Santa Fe and Submarine Development Squadron 12.

He joined APL in 2019 and was named program area manager for submarine warfare in 2021, where he led efforts in submarine security, stealth, sensors and tactical operations.

How Does APL’s Sea Control Mission Area Support Navy Operations?

Sea control is one of APL’s 13 mission areas. It focuses on delivering capabilities designed to project power on, under and above the seas. The organization develops technologies that enhance maritime awareness and force survivability and enable kinetic and non-kinetic effects to deter adversaries and support naval operations.

The laboratory has a long history of supporting Navy programs. It has contributed to the development of the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, worked with naval partners on autonomy software for uncrewed surface vessels and deployed additive manufacturing systems aboard ships, such as the USS Bataan, to support expeditionary maintenance. 

Related Articles

Craig Morgan. DCMA’s former chief digital and AI officer has been named executive director of its contracts directorate.
DCMA Selects Craig Morgan to Lead Contracts Directorate

The Defense Contract Management Agency has appointed Craig Morgan, most recently its chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, as executive director of its contracts directorate, effective March 22. DCMA said Friday Morgan will lead DCMA acquisition efforts and oversee the development of policies and processes for contract administration services. He will also guide the development of training materials, business platforms and the agency’s contributions to federal and defense acquisition reform. Who Is Craig Morgan? Morgan is a federal government veteran with over two decades of experience as a U.S. Army officer and a civilian. He most recently served as DCMA’s

John Phelan. The Navy secretary commented on the creation of five more PAE organizations.
Navy Launches 5 More PAE Offices to Accelerate Capability Delivery

The Department of the Navy is restructuring its acquisition enterprise by establishing five additional portfolio acquisition executive organizations as part of a push to reduce bureaucracy, accelerate capability delivery and align procurement with operational needs. The Navy’s shift to a new PAE structure underscores the urgency of faster, more accountable defense procurement. Attend the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to join defense leaders and industry executives as they discuss naval modernization efforts and other developments shaping the service’s future priorities. Sign up today to secure your spot! The Navy said Monday the move formalizes the PAE model as the

Quantum computing. PNNL has partnered with NVIDIA to integrate GPU acceleration to quantum-classical computing.
PNNL, NVIDIA to Integrate GPU Acceleration to Quantum-Classical Computing

The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has partnered with NVIDIA to develop an open-source framework that connects open-source graphics processing unit, or GPU, acceleration to quantum-classical computing using the NVIDIA NVQLink platform. What Is the Purpose of the PNNL Framework? PNNL said Monday the framework is designed to expand access to advanced quantum research capabilities by lowering barriers for scientists and engineers. Announced at NVIDIA GTC 2026, the initiative enables more detailed exploration of quantum control and measurement than is typically possible through cloud-based services. How Does the Framework Work? The research team is integrating NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper