Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed former Navy captain Vernon Parks as its sea control mission area executive. In his new role, Parks will oversee efforts to support U.S. Navy and joint service missions, Johns Hopkins APL said Monday.

“CJ’s operational insight, technical acumen and leadership make him exceptionally well qualified to lead sea control at this critical time for the Navy and the Joint Force,” APL Director Dave Van Wie stated. “His prior Navy service and deep understanding of naval and joint operations will be instrumental as we work with our partners to deliver innovative, mission-focused solutions to strengthen maritime deterrence, enhance survivability and ensure U.S. naval forces remain ready to meet emerging threats worldwide.”

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Who Is Vernon Parks?

Parks brings more than three decades of experience as a submarine and joint officer. During his military career, he commanded the USS Santa Fe and Submarine Development Squadron 12.

He joined APL in 2019 and was named program area manager for submarine warfare in 2021, where he led efforts in submarine security, stealth, sensors and tactical operations.

How Does APL’s Sea Control Mission Area Support Navy Operations?

Sea control is one of APL’s 13 mission areas. It focuses on delivering capabilities designed to project power on, under and above the seas. The organization develops technologies that enhance maritime awareness and force survivability and enable kinetic and non-kinetic effects to deter adversaries and support naval operations.

The laboratory has a long history of supporting Navy programs. It has contributed to the development of the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, worked with naval partners on autonomy software for uncrewed surface vessels and deployed additive manufacturing systems aboard ships, such as the USS Bataan, to support expeditionary maintenance.