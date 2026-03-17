DCMA Selects Craig Morgan to Lead Contracts Directorate

The Defense Contract Management Agency has appointed Craig Morgan, most recently its chief digital and artificial intelligence officer, as executive director of its contracts directorate, effective March 22.

DCMA said Friday Morgan will lead DCMA acquisition efforts and oversee the development of policies and processes for contract administration services.

He will also guide the development of training materials, business platforms and the agency’s contributions to federal and defense acquisition reform.

Who Is Craig Morgan?

Morgan is a federal government veteran with over two decades of experience as a U.S. Army officer and a civilian.

He most recently served as DCMA’s CDAO, a position established in July 2023. In that role, he aligned the agency’s analytics, data and optimization efforts with the Department of War’s strategy to modernize infrastructure and strengthen defense readiness.

He has held multiple roles within DCMA, including contract administrator and contracts director.

What Does DCMA Do?

DCMA is a combat support agency that provides administration services for more than 300,000 Department of War contracts. It delivers hundreds of millions of items to the U.S. military each year and offers acquisition insights to inform DOW decisions related to the defense industrial base.

Rear Adm. Stephen Tedford, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, assumed leadership of DCMA after being confirmed by the Senate in October.

In December, DCMA launched a five-year strategic plan as part of efforts to overhaul the agency’s operations to improve acquisition processes and strengthen the defense industrial base.