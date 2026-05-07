USCG Commandant Kevin Lunday. Adm. Kevin Lunday discussed the planned establishment of the Special Missions Command.
Adm. Kevin Lunday, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, discussed the planned establishment of the Special Missions Command.
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard
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Coast Guard to Launch Special Missions Command for Deployable Forces

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The U.S. Coast Guard is consolidating its deployable specialized forces under a new Special Missions Command headquartered in Kearneysville, West Virginia, the service said Wednesday.

Coast Guard to Launch Special Missions Command for Deployable Forces

As the Coast Guard advances modernization efforts with its new Special Missions Command, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 will bring together DHS and industry leaders to discuss evolving security priorities, operational capabilities and emerging technologies. Register now.

What Is the Purpose of the Special Missions Command?

The Special Missions Command is intended to enhance the Coast Guard’s readiness, coordination, response capabilities, mission effectiveness and interoperability across service, departmental and joint military requirements for national emergencies and joint operations.

According to Adm. Kevin Lundaycommandant of the Coast Guard, the new command will consolidate the service’s “most elite operators” under a unified structure to better support homeland security missions and joint force operations.

“The Special Missions Command is not an administrative change; it is an investment ensuring these elite teams are the best trained, equipped, and organized force possible, ready to protect the Homeland and support the Joint Force,” Lunday said.

Set to be commissioned in October, the Special Missions Command comes amid growing demand for elite operational units and reflects the Coast Guard’s broader modernization efforts under its Force Design 2028 initiative. The new command also aligns with emerging capability development efforts, including the establishment of the Rapid Response Prototype Team, which is designed to accelerate technology delivery.

What Forces Will the New Command Oversee?

The new command will manage the maritime security response teams, tactical law enforcement teams and maritime safety and security teams. These units support maritime security, counter-trafficking operations and emergency response missions.

In addition, port security units will continue providing shoreside and waterborne protection for strategic shipping and critical infrastructure in expeditionary environments. Regional dive lockers will support underwater missions tied to port security, navigation systems and ship maintenance operations, including work in polar regions.

Meanwhile, the National Strike Force will provide technical expertise and specialized equipment for incidents involving hazardous substances, oil spills and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. The force also supports federal incident commanders during large-scale crises and natural disasters in the U.S. and overseas.

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