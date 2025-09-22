The Department of Homeland Security's logo. DHS issued a new report in response to a recent executive order
The Department of Homeland Security surveyed its components and issued a report to identify how current and future research and development activities comply with the administration's executive order on restoring gold standards science in government.
Logo/dhs.gov
/

DHS Details Implementation of Gold Standard Science EO Tenets for R&D in New Report

3 mins read

The Department of Homeland Security has issued a report on current agency efforts to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order on ensuring research and evidence used in government decision-making meet the highest standards of rigor and integrity. The agency said that the report, published Friday, demonstrates how research and development efforts within the organization align with the nine tenets identified in EO 14303, or Restoring Gold Standard Science.

DHS Details Implementation of Gold Standard Science EO Tenets for R&D in New Report

Learn more about the latest in the U.S. homeland security programs, efforts and strategic initiatives at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Leaders from government and industry will be present to discuss key developments in homeland security and the role that artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies will play in defending the nation against threats. Do not miss your chance to attend the much-anticipated government contracting networking event by purchasing your tickets today.

Trump’s Gold Standard Science EO

The executive order, issued in May, aims to drive innovation and ensure that federally funded research and development programs are impactful. It identifies the “gold standard of science” as reproducible; transparent; communicative of error and uncertainty; collaborative and interdisciplinary; skeptical of its findings and assumptions; structured for falsifiability of hypotheses; subject to unbiased peer review; accepting of negative results as positive outcomes; and free from conflicts of interest.

DHS’ Gold Standard Science Implementation Plan

DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate surveyed its own components and headquarters units to identify current and planned R&D activities and how they reflect the nine Gold Standard Science tenets.

For instance, DHS said it regularly collaborates with the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and international partners for research relevant to its mission, such as countering transnational criminal organizations and cybersecurity. Its partnerships, DHS pointed out, comply with the collaborative and interdisciplinary tenet.

S&T also said that it works with third-party experts to assess complex, multi-institutional reviews of applications to be used within the DHS Centers of Excellence, a process that complies with the tenet of seeking unbiased peer review.

DHS also committed to implementing additional actions to uphold the administration’s gold standard science. The department plans to centralize its internal requirements for unbiased peer review, identify mechanisms for expanding conflict of interest disclosures, harmonize current policies and procedures across laboratories to address reproducibility, transparency, and communication of error and uncertainty. 

Related Articles

Dario Gil and Conner Prochaska received Senate confirmation for top DOE roles.
Dario Gil, Conner Prochaska Confirmed for Top DOE Posts

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Dario Gil as the under secretary for science and innovation at the Department of Energy and Conner Prochaska as director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-E. The upper chamber confirmed the top two DOE leaders, along with dozens of other nominees for federal government positions, through an en bloc vote of 51-47. Who Is Dario Gil? Gil most recently served as senior vice president and director of research at IBM. In this capacity, he directed innovation strategies in hybrid cloud, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and exploratory science. He was also responsible for

Jason Richards. FBI veteran Jason Richards has been named the agency's assistant director of IT applications and data.
Jason Richards Named FBI Assistant Director of IT Applications & Data

Jason Richards, a 20-year FBI veteran, has been named the agency’s assistant director of the IT applications and data division, or ITADD. Richards shared his appointment on LinkedIn. Learn about the latest intelligence community IT trends and technologies at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit, which is specifically designed for intel community GovCons with tech offerings! Register here for the Oct. 2 event now. In this capacity, Richards will oversee the development and maintenance of enterprise software systems, data and cloud infrastructure, and cross-domain services supporting national security and law enforcement operations. He will leverage his extensive experience in developing,

Government contracting. The FAR Council released model deviation text for FAR Part 13 - Simplified Acquisition Procedures.
FAR Council Issues Model Deviation Text for Simplified Acquisition Procedures

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has issued new model deviation text for Part 13 – Simplified Acquisition Procedures as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative. The FAR Council said Thursday it will accept feedback on the updated FAR Part 13 through Nov. 3. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling to amend FAR to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government.  The latest move came a week after the council released changes to four parts of the FAR, including those concerning special contracting methods and intellectual property