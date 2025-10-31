DHS Opens Applications for Counter-Drone Grant Program

State, local, tribal and territorial governments can now apply for federal funding to acquire counter-drone technologies under the Department of Homeland Security’s Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Grant Program.

How Can Agencies Apply?

Applications must be submitted through the FEMA Grants Outcomes system, according to a notice posted on SAM.gov. DHS said award decisions will be made within 30 to 60 days of submission, with each project having a 36-month performance period. The department expects to issue 12 awards.

The application period opened on Oct. 28 and will close on Dec. 5.

How Much Funding Is Available?

The program is backed by $500 million from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which expanded FEMA’s State Homeland Security Grant Program to address unmanned aircraft threats. DHS estimates $250 million will be obligated in fiscal year 2026, with additional funding expected in later years.

What Technologies Are Eligible for Funding?

The C-UAS Grant Program aims to help SLTT governments, first responders and public safety entities detect, track, identify and mitigate threats from drones that could endanger public safety, critical infrastructure or government operations.

Grant recipients may purchase fixed or portable detection and tracking systems that comply with federal privacy and airspace laws. However, DHS prohibits the acquisition of enhanced detection systems that can intercept, decrypt or record data transmitted between a drone and its controller. Only federal agencies have the legal authority to use those capabilities.

Approved operators must complete FBI training and certification for counter-drone operations.

How Will Projects Be Prioritized?

According to DHS, project proposals will be scored based on effectiveness, training and risk, with additional consideration for locations hosting major national events, including the America 250 commemorations and the 2028 Olympics. Funding recommendations will be made in rank order of scores and approved at the discretion of the secretary of homeland security.