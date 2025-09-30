Defense Innovation Unit logo. DIU selected Anduril and Zone 5 to prototype counter-UAS interceptors.
DIU selected Anduril and Zone 5 to prototype counter-UAS interceptors under the Counter NEXT program, advancing development, testing and integration for future live-fire trials in 2026.
Logo/diu.mil
///

DIU Selects Anduril, Zone 5 to Prototype Counter-UAS Interceptors

3 mins read

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected Anduril Industries and Zone 5 Technologies to develop prototype counter-unmanned aerial systems under the Counter NEXT program. The effort focuses on rapidly prototyping commercially derived interceptors that defeat Group 3 and larger threats, protect national airspace, and safeguard personnel, equipment and facilities.

The companies were chosen from more than 65 commercial and dual-use applicants, DIU said Monday, noting that Anduril and Zone 5 completed initial design and development sprints and baseline flight testing of their proposed counter-UAS products in less than a year. Based on data, warfighter feedback and lessons from the first sprint, Anduril and Zone 5 are making iterative improvements ahead of further flight testing and safety and qualification activities.

Counter-UAS Prototype Funding

Following the recent flight demonstrations, DIU awarded additional funding to both Anduril and Zone 5 to refine their prototypes, integrate with mission partners’ combat systems and complete the safety testing required prior to a planned live-fire test event in summer 2026. DIU said further flight testing and qualification work will take place in the months ahead.

Counter NEXT Focus Areas and Design Goals

Counter NEXT concentrates on several specific capability gaps: providing a deeper interceptor magazine to preserve higher-cost interceptors for the most demanding threats, simplifying and accelerating the reloading process, addressing the current cost asymmetry between threats and interceptors, and integrating prototype interceptors with existing combat systems. DIU said vendors are applying modern air vehicle design approaches so platforms are fit for purpose without using unnecessarily costly materials.

To reduce supply-chain risk and keep unit costs low, the prototypes use commercial off-the-shelf components where feasible. The systems are being built with a modular open systems architecture to enable rapid subsystem upgrades and easier integration as components improve. DIU said all solution elements will be qualified and certified to stringent military standards before fielding.

“The Counter NEXT project is focused on leveraging the best-in-breed commercially derived technology and processes to accelerate the development, production, and fielding of these vital Counter UAS interceptors to our warfighters,” said Joshua Zike, Counter NEXT program manager for DIU.  “While this solution is focused on a specific, pressing subset of the counter UxS problem set, variants for all domains should be developed and deployed to provide this vital layered kinetic counter UxS defeat capability to all our warfighters.” 

Related Articles

Pete Hegseth. The defense secretary announced reforms aimed at boosting warfighter readiness.
Defense Secretary Details Reforms to Strengthen DOD Warfighting Readiness

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, has unveiled new directives aimed at reshaping the culture and standards of the Department of Defense during a 45-minute address to senior military leaders at Quantico, Virginia. Hegseth outlined reforms that he said will restore focus on warfighter readiness, discipline and leadership, DOD said Tuesday. “The topic today is about the nature of ourselves because no plan, no program, no reform [and] no formation will ultimately succeed unless we have the right people and the right culture at the Department of War,” Hegseth told the audience, underscoring his view that the

Zachary Terrell. Terrell was named chief technology officer at the Department of Health and Human Services.
Zachary Terrell Appointed CTO of Department of Health and Human Services

Zachary Terrell has been named chief technology officer of the Department of Health and Human Services, FedScoop reported Monday. Three anonymous officials confirmed his designation, which aligns with HHS’ broader restructuring of its technology operations under Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. This effort includes consolidating IT offices and implementing ChatGPT department-wide, highlighted by an OpenAI agreement with the General Services Administration to provide agencies with ChatGPT access for $1 each over the next year. DOGE Background and NSF Involvement Terrell previously held a role related to the Department of Government Efficiency at HHS and the National Science Foundation, where he was involved

Department of the Air Force logo. DAF issued a new memorandum classifying SaaS as a commodity-based subscription service.
Air Force Issues New Guidance on SaaS Procurement, Usage

The Department of the Air Force has issued a new memorandum that classifies software as a service as a commodity-based subscription service rather than a licensed software asset. In a LinkedIn post, the DAF chief information officer said the policy change shifts the department’s focus to usage, consumption and performance, unlocking real-time visibility into SaaS utilization, centralized procurement and cost control, stronger alignment with zero trust and data ownership mandates, and reduced sustainment burden on the workforce. Unlike traditional licenses, which grants ownership of the product, SaaS provides only access to applications. That distinction, according to the memo, makes it