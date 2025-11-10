The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking commercial proposals to develop adaptive, high-volume production technologies for space systems to address constraints in the U.S. supply chain.

According to a commercial solutions opening, DIU is requesting proposals that employ digital design, artificial intelligence and agile manufacturing to produce dual-use space systems on demand and at commercial scale. Capabilities of interest include propulsion tanks, star trackers, radiation-hardened electronics, batteries and other critical components.

What Capabilities Must DIU Commercial Partners Possess?

Companies will be categorized as defense integrators, adaptive manufacturers or disruptive innovators. Applicants must be able to source components quickly and demonstrate production capacity ranging from hundreds of units per month to thousands per year. DIU also cites domestic production, autonomous operation, commercial viability and the ability to deliver key elements of flight-ready hardware within three months of award as desired attributes.

The initiative seeks to scale the U.S. space supply chain, reduce dependence on traditional suppliers and demonstrate readiness to manufacture flight-ready hardware within three months. DIU plans to create teaming agreements with selected participants.

The solicitation notes that prototype other transaction agreements may lead to follow-on production without further competition. Proposals are due Nov. 21.