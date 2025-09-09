DLA seal. The Defense Logistics Agency published a white paper pushing for machine learning to modernize logistics planning.
The Defense Logistics Agency published a white paper advocating for machine learning to modernize logistics planning.
Logo/dla.mil
/

DLA Publishes White Paper for Machine Learning-Driven Logistics Planning

1 min read

The Defense Logistics Agency has published “Transforming Defense Logistics Planning: Leveraging Machine Learning for Enhanced Warfighter Readiness,” a white paper that pushes for a significant shift in strategies to strengthen military logistics and address the evolving needs for modern warfare.

Modernizing Supply Chain Planning

Authored by David Bella for the Campaign of Learning, the paper emphasizes the potential of advanced technologies, particularly machine learning, to enhance material planning and warfighter readiness. It also recommends incorporating advanced data-sharing and ML algorithms to bolster DLA’s planning processes, enhancing the agency’s supply chain accuracy, resilience and strategic responsiveness.

The DLA currently utilizes traditional material demand and supply planning methods, which depend on historical data and struggle to meet modern demands. This results in inefficiencies, stockouts and reduced readiness. To address this, Bella developed an approach to adopting a new data-rich planning system integrated with ML capabilities. The initiative involves data integration, secure infrastructure and balanced planning metrics.

“Machine-learning-based planning methods are uniquely positioned to leverage this expanded data environment by incorporating multiple variables, identifying nonlinear relationships and adapting to changing patterns in real time,” wrote Bella.

Potential Challenges to Machine Learning-Driven Planning

The paper acknowledges possible challenges with the ML-driven approach to planning. These include dismantling data silos, maintaining data quality and cultivating a culture that accepts data-driven insights.

Related Articles

Dustin Goetz. The acting CIO of ICE most recently served as executive director of IT operations at DHS.
ICE Appoints Dustin Goetz as Acting CIO

The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement has appointed Dustin Goetz, most recently executive director of IT operations at DHS, as acting chief information officer. Goetz announced his appointment at ICE in a LinkedIn post. Hear government and industry leaders discuss the latest tech capabilities and the most pressing threats and challenges facing the country at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit. Register now to join this GovCon networking event on Nov. 12.  Who Is Dustin Goetz? According to his LinkedIn profile, Goetz’s previous roles at DHS include deputy executive director for headquarters operations and division

GP Sandhoo. The acting SDA director most recently served as deputy director.
GP Sandhoo Named SDA Acting Director

The Space Development Agency has appointed Gurpartap “GP” Sandhoo, most recently deputy director at SDA, as acting director. SDA said Monday Sandhoo will oversee the strategic direction and program execution for the acquisition, delivery and operation of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA. He succeeds Derek Tournear, who helped establish SDA as an independent agency within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in 2019. Tournear, a Wash100 awardee, has joined Auburn University as director of space innovation. “Derek’s vision wasn’t just courageous; it was transformative. His unwavering commitment to innovative space acquisition strategies,

US Capitol. The House Appropriations Committee approved the fiscal year 2026 spending bill.
House Advances FY2026 Spending Bill, Cuts IT Modernization Funds

The House Appropriations Committee has approved the fiscal year 2026 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act in a 35-28 vote, advancing a measure that Republican leaders said restores fiscal discipline while reshaping funding priorities for federal technology and cybersecurity. Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee Chairman Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, said the legislation “caps federal spending to ensure responsible use of taxpayer dollars, modernizes technology infrastructure to increase efficiency and effectiveness, and strengthens national security by preventing bad actors from taking advantage of our financial system.” Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., added that the bill “reinforces national security and