U.S. Cyber Command logo. The Pentagon has introduced a revised plan to strengthen CYBERCOM’s workforce.
The Pentagon has introduced a revised plan to strengthen U.S. Cyber Command’s workforce, creating new organizations for talent management, training and innovation.
"Seal of the United States Cyber Command", by The Commander's Vision and Guidance for US Cyber Command, Licensed under Public Domain
//

Pentagon’s Updated Cyber Force Plan Establishes New Training, Talent Centers

5 mins read

The Department of Defense has released a “revised” strategy to strengthen U.S. Cyber Command’s workforce and operational readiness, introducing new organizations focused on talent management, advanced training and innovation, Breaking Defense reported Friday. The plan, which appears to be an update of the previous administration’s CYBERCOM 2.0 framework, outlines a new approach to developing and retaining cyber operators across the services.

Pentagon's Updated Cyber Force Plan Establishes New Training, Talent Centers

With the Department of Defense advancing a new strategy to strengthen cyber readiness and workforce capability, conversations around resilience and modernization have never been more urgent. Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 will gather federal and industry leaders to explore the evolving threat landscape, zero trust implementation and the technologies redefining national cybersecurity. Register now to engage with experts shaping the next phase of government cyber defense.

What Changes Does the New Plan Introduce?

The strategy calls for the creation of three key entities: a cyber talent management organization to attract and retain cyber professionals, an advanced cyber training and education center to provide mission-specific instruction, and a cyber innovation warfare center to accelerate the development of operational cyber capabilities.

Katie Sutton, assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, said the plan “fundamentally changes the Department’s approach to generating cyber forces” by emphasizing “domain mastery, specialized skills, and mission agility.”

The Pentagon said the revised structure is designed to align Cyber Command more closely with the military services, improve coordination in recruitment and training, and address longstanding readiness shortfalls across the cyber mission force.

How Does the Plan Compare to CYBERCOM 2.0?

The new framework retains much of the structure from the CYBERCOM 2.0 initiative introduced in 2023 under then-Commander Gen. Paul Nakasone—a Wash100 Award winner—but expands it to include a revised force management model. The initiative was approved in the final months of the Biden administration and later reworked under the second Trump administration to accelerate implementation.

Former officials stressed that the plan will primarily affect force management, not the way forces are presented or generated.

Elbridge Colby, undersecretary of defense for policy, said the DOD is “laser-focused on strengthening our military’s cyber capabilities to defend the homeland and deter China.”

Why Was a Revision Needed?

Cyber Command’s 147 operational teams have faced persistent readiness issues since their creation, in part due to reliance on the military services to provide trained personnel. Former defense officials and congressional analysts have noted that cyber assignments are often deprioritized when competing with traditional service missions.

The result, according to current and former leaders, has been inconsistent readiness and frequent talent losses to the private sector, where pay and career advancement opportunities are stronger.

Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, the command’s senior enlisted leader, said at a June conference that while many components of the original plan will remain, officials are significantly expanding and integrating new elements. Bruce emphasized that the core challenge lies in refining the force generation model, avoiding redundant capabilities and achieving greater integration when addressing cyber challenges, with a focus on how to defeat the “pacing adversary.”

What’s Next for the Cyber Workforce?

The updated plan includes seven guiding principles, including targeted recruitment, incentive programs for retention, agile training and tailored career paths to sustain “cyber mastery.” These measures aim to address structural problems in talent management that have limited Cyber Command’s growth.

While some lawmakers and experts have called for the creation of a separate Cyber Force — a new military branch dedicated to cyberspace operations — others argue that recent congressional authorities have already given Cyber Command near service-like powers, including its own budget control and acquisition authority.

Related Articles

Energy Department CIO Dawn Zimmer. Dawn Zimmer has been named chief information officer of the Department of Energy.
Energy Department Names Dawn Zimmer Permanent CIO

The Department of Energy has named Dawn Zimmer as its permanent chief information officer, marking the third official to hold the role since the start of the second Trump administration, NextGov reported Friday. How Did Dawn Zimmer Take on Acting CIO Roles at Energy? Zimmer, who joined the Energy Department as principal deputy CIO in November 2024, served as acting CIO multiple times during a rotation of short-lived permanent officials under Trump’s second term. She first assumed the role during the presidential transition, then briefly served as acting CIO after Ryan Riedel, who was appointed CIO in early February, vacated the position in March. Ross

TRISO-X fuel experiment. X-energy started the first irradiation tests of its TRISO-X nuclear fuel at Idaho National Lab.
X-energy Kicks Off Irradiation Tests of TRISO-X Nuclear Fuel at INL

X-energy has launched the first U.S. irradiation tests of its advanced nuclear fuel, TRISO-X, at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor.  The Department of Energy said Thursday the 13-month testing campaign is part of X-energy’s efforts to establish the country’s first commercial advanced nuclear fuel fabrication facility to advance the deployment of its small modular reactor design, Xe-100, and other commercial reactors. Why Is TRISO-X Testing at INL Important for Advanced Nuclear Energy? According to DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, the experiments will evaluate how the company’s fuel performs under a range of power levels, burnup conditions and temperatures. “TRISO-X

Pentagon. DOD Secretary Pete Hegseth announced major reforms to the Pentagon's weapons procurement process.
Hegseth Announces Pentagon Acquisition Overhaul

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, unveiled sweeping reforms to the Department of Defense’s weapons acquisition system during his speech Friday at the National War College in Washington, D.C. “Speed to delivery is now our organizing principle,” Hegseth said in his speech titled the “Arsenal of Freedom.” “It is the decisive factor in maintaining deterrence and warfighting advantage.” Following Hegseth’s announcement, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29 offers a timely opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of U.S. military capabilities. Don’t miss your chance to connect with decision-makers and innovators