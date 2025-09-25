Katie Arrington. The acting DOD CIO, commented on the Pentagon's new Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct.
Katie Arrington, who is performing the duties of DOD CIO, commented on the Pentagon's new Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct.
Katie Arrington/Department of Defense
//

Pentagon Implements Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct

1 min read

The Department of Defense has started implementing a five-phase construct that seeks to provide real-time cyber defense at operational speed and ensure that U.S. warfighters maintain technological superiority against evolving cyberthreats.

5 Phases of DOD’s Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct

DOD said Wednesday the Cybersecurity Risk Management Construct, or CSRMC, consists of five phases aligned to system development and operations: design, build, test, onboard and operations.

The design phase, for instance, aims to ensure resilience of system architecture by embedding security at the outset.

“This construct represents a cultural fundamental shift in how the Department approaches cybersecurity,” said Katie Arrington, a Wash100 awardee who currently performs the duties of the DOD chief information officer.

CSRMC’s 10 Strategic Tenets

According to the department, 10 strategic tenets underpin the construct: automation; critical controls; continuous monitoring and ATO; DevSecOps; cyber survivability; training; enterprise services and inheritance; operationalization; reciprocity; and cybersecurity assessments.

“With automation, continuous monitoring, and resilience at its core, the CSRMC empowers the DoW to defend against today’s adversaries while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges,” said Arrington.

Related Articles

Deltek logo. Deltek’s Nick Schiffler discussed how proposal AI could help GovCon proposal teams respond quickly to RFPs.
Deltek: Proposal AI Could Help Transform GovCon Proposal Process

Nick Schiffler, marketing manager at Deltek, said proposal artificial intelligence is becoming a key capability for government contracting teams seeking to respond quickly to requests for proposals and improve competitiveness in the federal marketplace. Streamlining Proposal Development With AI In a guest post published on SAME’s website, Schiffler wrote that proposal AI tools could help GovCon proposal teams respond to requests for information, complete their capture plans, develop compliance matrices and transform complex solicitations into more manageable parts. “These tools are built to understand the structure, language, and compliance requirements of federal RFPs, helping teams respond faster and more accurately,” he added.

Mike Cadenazzi. The finance exec was appointed assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy.
Michael Cadenazzi Named Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy

Michael Cadenazzi announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he has been confirmed as assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy. Who Is Michael Cadenazzi? Cadenazzi is a seasoned aerospace and defense executive with a proven track record in driving growth, innovation and risk management. He most recently served as the managing director at EY for nearly four years. He was also senior vice president of product development and director of solutions at Govini. The executive dedicated five years to McKinsey & Company, holding key roles such as associate partner, senior knowledge expert and solutions general manager of VisualDoD—the innovative startup he

FedRAMP logo. The government cloud security program announced Phase 2 for the FedRAMP 2 pilot initiative.
Government Cloud Security Program Announces FedRAMP 20x Phase 2 Pilot

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has announced the second phase of FedRAMP 20x, a cloud-native authorization framework that aims to advance the use of automation to accelerate secure cloud adoption across federal agencies. The program said it is targeting about 10 Moderate pilot authorizations as part of the FedRAMP 20x pilot’s Phase 2, which is not open to the public. According to FedRAMP, the Phase 2 pilot will continue to be iterative and explore an automation-based approach to assessment and validation of security decisions by cloud service providers seeking FedRAMP authorization. The submission window for this phase is