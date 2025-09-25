Michael Cadenazzi announced on LinkedIn Tuesday that he has been confirmed as assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy .

Who Is Michael Cadenazzi?

Cadenazzi is a seasoned aerospace and defense executive with a proven track record in driving growth, innovation and risk management. He most recently served as the managing director at EY for nearly four years. He was also senior vice president of product development and director of solutions at Govini.

The executive dedicated five years to McKinsey & Company, holding key roles such as associate partner, senior knowledge expert and solutions general manager of VisualDoD—the innovative startup he founded in 2012. As CEO of VisualDoD, he led the company through its growth and eventual acquisition by McKinsey in 2015.

Prior to that, Cadenazzi was the CEO and a partner at Diligent Innovations and a strategy consultant at Toffler Associates. He previously held the position of global head of protective intelligence at Deutsche Bank, where he identified and communicated alerts regarding safety and security risks to the bank’s personnel, operations, data and facilities.

Cadenazzi also worked as a senior engineer at Space and Defense Systems Inc., overseeing business development strategies in advanced communications, signals intelligence, information operations and vulnerability analysis.

He began his service in the U.S. Navy in 2000, where he held multiple roles, including cryptologic and information operations officer, and flag lieutenant.