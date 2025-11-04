The Department of Defense announced that the fiscal year 2025 appropriated topline budget for the Military Intelligence Program, or MIP, totaled $27.8 billion.

DOD said Monday the figure includes supplemental funding and is designed to support the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance.

The appropriated budget reflects a 6.7 percent drop from the previous year’s topline budget. In October 2024, DOD disclosed that its appropriated topline budget for MIP was $29.8 billion in FY 2024.

The Pentagon emphasized that the release of this topline number does not compromise any classified operations within MIP.

According to the department, no further information on MIP funding or program specifics will be made public as these remain classified to protect national security interests.

What Is the Military Intelligence Program?

MIP focuses on intelligence activities carried out by military departments and agencies within DOD to support tactical U.S. military operations.