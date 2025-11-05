Timothy Walsh, assistant secretary at DOE's Office of Environmental Management. Walsh comments about DOE's Paducah site plan
DOE Opens Proposal Submission to Build AI Data Centers at Paducah Site in Kentucky

The Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management is soliciting proposals from U.S. companies capable of constructing and operating artificial intelligence data centers at the agency’s Paducah site in Kentucky.

The initiative aims to utilize federal land for energy and data infrastructure development and promote American leadership in AI, the agency said Tuesday.

What Is the Goal of the DOE’s Paducah AI Data Center Project?

The solicitation supports energy and AI executive orders that President Donald Trump signed since January, including the Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence EO.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, America is ushering in a golden era of American energy dominance, ensuring the United States remains a global leader in AI and innovation,” said Timothy Walsh, assistant secretary at EM. “Paducah has the resources and vision to support the next generation of AI infrastructure, creating new opportunities for prosperity while advancing national security for future generations.”

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant is one of four federal sites designated for potential AI and energy generation projects. The three other sites are Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation and Savannah River Site.

What Are the Project Requirements?

Applicants must design, build, operate and decommission their proposed data centers. Selected applicants could enter into long-term leases for the site, fully funding their projects.

Proposals will be evaluated based on technological readiness, financial viability and regulatory compliance. DOE intends to host an industry day for prospective applicants to discuss requirements and tour available sites.

Offers are due Jan. 30, 2026.

