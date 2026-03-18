FAA logo. The FAA’s Part 450 rule consolidates launch and reentry licensing into a single framework.
The FAA’s Part 450 rule consolidates launch and reentry licensing into a single framework.
Logo: U.S. Federal Aviation Administration / U.S. Government
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FAA Moves to Single Licensing Framework for Commercial Space Launches

3 mins read

The Federal Aviation Administration has completed the transition to a streamlined licensing framework for commercial space launch and reentry operations, consolidating approvals under a single rule to reduce regulatory complexity for industry.

Under the updated approach, all commercial space licensing will now fall under Part 450, replacing multiple legacy regulations that previously governed launch and reentry activities, the FAA said Tuesday.

FAA Moves to Single Licensing Framework for Commercial Space Launches

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What Changes Under Part 450?

The Part 450 rule introduces a performance-based framework that provides operators with greater flexibility in meeting safety requirements while reducing administrative and cost burdens. It allows companies to operate under a single license covering multiple missions, vehicle configurations, and launch or reentry sites, eliminating the need to seek separate approvals for each variation. The rule also reduces the number of licensing actions required over time, enabling operators to scale launch activities more efficiently.

Which Companies Have Transitioned?

Several major commercial space providers transitioned their legacy licenses to Part 450 by the March 9 deadline, including Blue Origin, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Rocket Lab and Firefly Aerospace.

FAA said it has issued 14 licenses under the rule since it took effect in 2021.

How Does This Fit Broader Policy Efforts?

The shift aligns with broader federal efforts to streamline regulations and support growth in the commercial space sector.

A 2025 executive order directed federal agencies to accelerate licensing and environmental reviews, eliminate redundant requirements and improve coordination to support spaceport development and commercial space activity.

In 2024, the FAA took steps to refine the Part 450 rule through an industry-focused advisory committee. It also initiated efforts to modernize internal licensing processes, including exploring automation tools.

Why It Matters for Commercial Space Operations

The move to a single licensing framework reflects the FAA’s effort to adapt oversight to a growing launch market, where operators are conducting more frequent and varied missions.

By reducing regulatory fragmentation and enabling more flexible licensing, the agency aims to support a higher launch cadence while maintaining public safety standards.

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