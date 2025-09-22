The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has issued new model deviation text for Part 13 – Simplified Acquisition Procedures as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative.

The FAR Council said Thursday it will accept feedback on the updated FAR Part 13 through Nov. 3.

In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling to amend FAR to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government.

The latest move came a week after the council released changes to four parts of the FAR, including those concerning special contracting methods and intellectual property rights in government contracts.

Noncommercial Acquisition Procedures

According to a General Services Administration memo, FAR Part 13 has been renamed to “Simplified Procedures for Non-commercial Acquisitions.”

The updated section seeks to implement simplified processes for the procurement of noncommercial products and services valued at or below the simplified acquisition threshold.

According to the GSA memo, the procedures in the updated document may be used only if there are no commercial products or services that can meet the agency’s needs and if the services or supplies are not available from a required source.

The revised part structure now reflects the acquisition lifecycle: presolicitation; solicitation, evaluation and award; postaward; and micropurchases.

Clauses concerning fast payment procedure, invoices and notice to supplier were deleted.