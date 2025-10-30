Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is seeking comment on a proposal to auction additional mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band to support next-generation wireless services.

Under a draft notice of proposed rulemaking Carr circulated on Wednesday, input is being solicited on auctioning up to 180 megahertz of spectrum in the 3.98–4.2 gigahertz range, the commission said. The proposal aims to maximize available spectrum as upgrades continue in the neighboring aviation band.

The rulemaking also responds to the Trump administration’s One Big Beautiful Bill directing FCC to complete a competitive bidding process for at least 100 MHz of Upper C-Band spectrum by July 2027. The commission will vote on the draft notice at its open meeting in November.

Goal: Restore US Leadership in Wireless Services

“President Trump has been clear that America is going to lead the world in next-generation technologies. That is why the FCC’s Build America Agenda prioritizes the work needed to restore U.S. leadership in wireless,” Carr said.

He noted that the Trump-backed bill provides the tools for the commission to deliver on the U.S. leadership goal. “Specifically, the bill authorizes and requires the FCC to auction prime, mid-band spectrum in the Upper C-Band, and my proposal aims to maximize the amount of spectrum available for 5G and 6G services,” Carr pointed out.

The FCC is specifically requesting feedback on how much spectrum beyond the 100 MHz minimum could be repurposed, potential coexistence measures with radio altimeters, and the technical and licensing rules that would govern new wireless operations. The proposal builds on the commission’s 2020 auction of the Lower C-Band, which expanded 5G access nationwide.