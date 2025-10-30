The White House has nominated Vice Adm. Thomas Allan Jr. for vice commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard .

A congressional notice confirmed that Allan’s nomination by President Trump was officially submitted to the Senate on Thursday and has been assigned to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation for review.

Allan has been serving as acting vice commandant since July 3. His prior roles include acting deputy commandant for operations, deputy commandant for mission support, director of operations at U.S. Southern Command and commander of the Coast Guard’s First District.

Who Are the Other Coast Guard Officials Nominated?

Aside from Allan, the White House sent other nominations for top Coast Guard positions to the Senate, including Adm. Kevin Lunday as commandant of the Coast Guard .

Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander of the Atlantic Area, was nominated to serve as deputy commandant for operations, while Acting Deputy Commandant for Operations Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield was nominated as chief of staff.

Rear Adm. Jo-Ann Burdian, currently serving as the director of the Joint Interagency Task Force South, and Rear Adm. Joseph Buzzella, Jr., commander of Coast Guard Pacific, were nominated for promotion to vice admiral.