Government contracting. DOGE said federal agencies canceled 103 excessive contracts with a ceiling value of $4.4 billion.
The Department of Government Efficiency announced in the past five days, federal agencies canceled 103 excessive contracts with a total ceiling value of $4.4 billion, saving taxpayers $103 million.
Photo by Mihail Jershov/Shutterstock
/

Agencies Cancel Over 100 Excessive Contracts Worth $4.4B

1 min read

The Department of Government Efficiency announced that, over the past five days, federal agencies canceled 103 excessive contracts with a total ceiling value of $4.4 billion, resulting in a reported $103 million in savings, The Epoch Times reported on Monday. 

What Contracts Were Canceled?

In a post on X Saturday, DOGE said the canceled contracts include a $13.4 million Department of Veterans Affairs consulting contract for coaching and dashboard services; a $43,000 State Department training contract for “crucial influence and getting things done courses”; and a $44,000 educational training contract of the State Department for “crucial conversations and power of habit courses.”

How Has Federal Spending Been Reduced?

Since its launch, DOGE said it has saved approximately $214 billion through contract renegotiations, asset sales and prevention of improper and fraudulent payments, which amounts to about $1,329 per American taxpayer. 

Agencies reporting the highest savings include the Department of Health and Human Services, the General Services Administration, Social Security Administration, the Office of Personnel Management and the Small Business Administration.

Related Articles

Finance and budget. DOD said FY 2025 appropriated topline budget for the MIP totaled $27.8 billion.
DOD Reveals $27.8B FY25 Topline Budget for Military Intelligence Program

The Department of Defense announced that the fiscal year 2025 appropriated topline budget for the Military Intelligence Program, or MIP, totaled $27.8 billion.  DOD said Monday the figure includes supplemental funding and is designed to support the Interim National Defense Strategic Guidance. The appropriated budget reflects a 6.7 percent drop from the previous year’s topline budget. In October 2024, DOD disclosed that its appropriated topline budget for MIP was $29.8 billion in FY 2024. The Pentagon emphasized that the release of this topline number does not compromise any classified operations within MIP.  According to the department, no further information on

Arizona CRPO Linda Bixby. Linda Bixby has been appointed chief research partnerships officer at the University of Arizona.
University of Arizona Appoints Linda Bixby as Chief Research Partnerships Officer

Linda Bixby has been appointed chief research partnerships officer at the University of Arizona. The university said Tuesday her appointment is intended to reinforce the Office of Research and Partnerships’ leadership team. The move also aims to expand the university’s research enterprise and societal impact. What Are Linda Bixby’s New Responsibilities? Bixby will leverage over 35 years of leadership experience across government, industry, academia and nonprofits in her new role. She will oversee the university’s initiatives to expand collaborations with industry, philanthropic partners, national laboratories and local communities, while guiding campus collaborations, strategic agreements, and economic growth in Arizona. What Roles

Cyberthreat actor. A new House report shows rising cyberattacks on U.S. sectors, led by China-linked operations.
Chinese Cyber Espionage Surges 150%, House Committee Warns

The House Committee on Homeland Security has released an updated “Cyber Threat Snapshot” detailing a sharp rise in cyberattacks by nation-states and criminal groups targeting U.S. networks and critical infrastructure. The report comes as the country transitions from Cybersecurity Awareness Month to Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience Month. The increasing state-sponsored and criminal cyberattacks underscore the urgency of strengthening critical infrastructure defense. On Nov. 12, Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit will bring together DHS, CISA and industry leaders to discuss how emerging technologies, AI and cross-sector collaboration can fortify the nation’s cybersecurity posture. Register now to hear from