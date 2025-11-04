Agencies Cancel Over 100 Excessive Contracts Worth $4.4B

The Department of Government Efficiency announced that, over the past five days, federal agencies canceled 103 excessive contracts with a total ceiling value of $4.4 billion, resulting in a reported $103 million in savings, The Epoch Times reported on Monday.

What Contracts Were Canceled?

In a post on X Saturday, DOGE said the canceled contracts include a $13.4 million Department of Veterans Affairs consulting contract for coaching and dashboard services; a $43,000 State Department training contract for “crucial influence and getting things done courses”; and a $44,000 educational training contract of the State Department for “crucial conversations and power of habit courses.”

How Has Federal Spending Been Reduced?

Since its launch, DOGE said it has saved approximately $214 billion through contract renegotiations, asset sales and prevention of improper and fraudulent payments, which amounts to about $1,329 per American taxpayer.

Agencies reporting the highest savings include the Department of Health and Human Services, the General Services Administration, Social Security Administration, the Office of Personnel Management and the Small Business Administration.