The Government Accountability Office has identified 94 government-wide requirements for federal agencies that are planning to adopt artificial intelligence. The congressional watchdog said in its new report published Tuesday that 10 executive branch oversight groups have been established to supervise federal AI use.

GAO reviewed existing federal laws, executive orders, agency documents and related guidance issued over the years related to AI. It also interviewed agency officials to better understand AI requirements and the responsibilities of advisory and oversight groups.

Federal Government AI Requirements

One of the requirements identified in the report is for the execution of the National AI Initiative, which the office of the president is responsible for.

The Office of Management and Budget accounted for five of all the AI requirements identified in the report. GAO noted that the OMB is responsible for maintaining an inventory of use cases for the technology and facilitating workforce training.

Meanwhile, the General Services Administration is required to establish an AI Center of Excellence.

In its letter to Congress that accompanied the report, GAO wrote that while AI can drive economic growth and support scientific research, the technology also poses risks that may impact individuals, groups, organizations, communities and the environment.

A draft copy of the report was sent to OMB, GSA, the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the Department of Commerce and the National Science Foundation.