ODNI Discloses $73.3B FY25 Appropriated Budget for Intelligence Program

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced that Congress appropriated an aggregate amount of $73.3 billion for the National Intelligence Program, or NIP, in fiscal year 2025.

ODNI said Friday the appropriated budget includes supplemental funding.

The figure reflects a 4 percent drop from the previous year’s topline budget.

For FY 2024, Congress appropriated $76.5 billion in total funding for the NIP, including supplemental funds, up 6.7 percent from the FY 2023 topline of $71.7 billion. 

ODNI stated that beyond the FY 2025 topline figure, there will be no further disclosures of classified budget details, except for unclassified appropriations.

What Is the National Intelligence Program?

The National Intelligence Program encompasses all projects, programs and activities of the U.S. intelligence community, as well as other intelligence efforts jointly designated by the director of national intelligence, the respective department or agency, and the president.

NIP covers the collection, analysis and dissemination of foreign and domestic intelligence to protect national security.

