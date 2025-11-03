Federal agencies should view modernization as a strategic imperative rooted in security, adaptability and workforce development, according to Paul Wilkinson , senior vice president and digital modernization practice area leader at Leidos.

In a recent video interview with Executive Mosaic’s Charles Lyons-Burt, Wilkinson said the government’s success in digital transformation depends on sustained investment in zero trust security, adaptable architectures and technical talent capable of supporting long-term mission outcomes.

“The priority has to be proactive digital transformation with a focus on cybersecurity and adaptability,” Wilkinson said. “We have to make sure security is paramount in everything we do and stay focused on the mission while adopting new technologies.”

How Can Federal Agencies Strengthen Digital Resilience?

Wilkinson emphasized that resilience begins with a secure, integrated foundation that connects systems, data and people across complex mission environments. He cited zero trust architecture as essential for protecting federal data amid evolving threats and compliance shifts.

“Zero trust is at the core of everything,” Wilkinson said. “We have to make sure data and systems are secured while keeping pace with technology upgrades and new threats.”

According to Wilkinson, agencies should also focus on modular modernization, where cloud, AI and enterprise IT solutions can be scaled and adapted as mission needs evolve. This approach ensures that modernization investments deliver both near-term efficiencies and long-term resilience.

What Role Does Talent Play in the Federal Modernization Mission?

Wilkinson said the government’s ability to attract and retain top technical talent will determine whether modernization efforts succeed. He noted a recent shift in the workforce, where technologists increasingly seek roles that serve the public mission.

“We’re now in an era where top technical talent wants to work with the government. People want to make an impact on national security and more efficient government.”

At Leidos, the company has seen strong results from its communities of practice model, which fosters skill development, knowledge sharing and internal mobility. Wilkinson said this type of ecosystem can help government and industry alike sustain a skilled, mission-ready workforce capable of executing modernization at scale.

How Is Industry Supporting Federal Priorities Through Modernization?

Wilkinson said Leidos’ digital modernization sector, launched in early 2024, was designed to align closely with federal modernization goals and executive mandates. By integrating practices across cloud, cyber, AI and enterprise IT, Leidos supports agencies in meeting objectives outlined by the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Defense’s zero trust strategy.

“Our horizontal structure gives us a unique view into common challenges agencies face,” Wilkinson said. “By building repeatable, secure offerings that can be tailored for each mission, we’re helping customers move faster and with greater confidence.”

Looking Ahead: Building Trust and Adaptability

Wilkinson said federal leaders must strike a balance between embracing innovation and maintaining accountability in AI adoption and data management. Trusted, transparent architectures — supported by adaptable governance — will be critical to maintaining public trust while accelerating modernization.

“The adaptability is key,” Wilkinson said. “We have to make sure our AI is trusted and our data architectures can support intelligent automation in ways that are secure and mission-aligned.”

Delve into Wilkinson’s thoughts in full on YouTube and stay up to date with all of the latest GovCon leadership commentary by subscribing to Executive Mosaic’s channel.