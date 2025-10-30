Josh Gruenbaum. GSA official highlighted OneGov strategy's taxpayer savings
Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the General Services Administration's Federal Acquisition Service, highlighted the OneGov Strategy's savings potential as Google booked an $89 million Transportation Department contract under the initiative.
Josh Gruenbaum/FAS, GSA
///

DOT Awards $89M Contract to Google Under GSA’s OneGov IT Strategy

1 min read

Google has secured a five-year, $89 million contract to provide the Department of Transportation workforce with the cloud-based productivity and collaboration tools available in Google Workspace. The company booked the deal under the General Services Administration’s OneGov Strategy enabling volume discounts on federal agencies’ IT acquisitions and procurement, NextGov/FCW reported Wednesday.

What Are the Details of the DOT Contract?

According to the report, the contract was awarded Sept. 27 through Carahsoft. It will provide to DOT’s more than 50,000 employees access to the tools in the Google Workspace suite, including Gmail, Drive, Docs and Meet. Artificial intelligence features, such as Gemini and NotebookLM, will also be available to the department’s personnel.

Google became the first vendor to sign a OneGov agreement in April, offering federal customers temporary discounts of up to 71 percent through Sept. 30. The program treats the government as a single large buyer, enabling agencies to secure lower prices and simplified procurement.

More than a dozen other tech firms, including Oracle, have since followed with similar OneGov arrangements.

“We’re excited to see agencies using the OneGov offerings to help deliver on their missions while also saving taxpayer dollars,” Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, told Nextgov/FCW. “This outcome shows how diversity in the federal marketplace yields efficiency, prioritizing American taxpayers first,” added Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award winner.

