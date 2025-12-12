The U.S. General Services Administration has partnered with Tenable Public Sector through a OneGov agreement to provide federal agencies with discounted access to Tenable Cloud Security Enterprise .

What Does the GSA-Tenable OneGov Agreement Entail?

Under the OneGov agreement, agencies can receive a 65 percent discount on Tenable’s cloud security capabilities, authorized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule – IT Category, the agency said Thursday. The agreement offers a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, or CNAPP, aimed at safeguarding sensitive government cloud environments.

What Did Josh Gruenbaum & Tenable Say About the Agreement?

“Robust cybersecurity is essential for implementing AI into federal government workflows while simultaneously protecting American citizens’ data and information, a crucial component in supporting the White House’s AI Action Plan,” said Josh Gruenbaum , Federal Acquisition Service commissioner and 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “This OneGov agreement with Tenable will enable federal agencies to secure their networks and data more easily and cost-effectively.”

Federal agencies can take advantage of discounted pricing until March 31, 2027. Option years carry favorable escalation rates: 0 percent in year 1 and 3 percent in years 2 and 3, maintaining substantial discounts of 62 percent in year 2 and 59 percent in year 3.

“With our FedRAMP-authorized cloud security solution, Tenable is proud to help federal agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen resilience, and secure the cloud-first future of government as part of a holistic approach to exposure management,” said Steve Vintz , co-CEO of Tenable.