The U.S. General Services Administration has partnered with Tenable Public Sector through a OneGov agreement to provide federal agencies with discounted access to Tenable Cloud Security Enterprise.
Table of Contents
What Does the GSA-Tenable OneGov Agreement Entail?
Under the OneGov agreement, agencies can receive a 65 percent discount on Tenable’s cloud security capabilities, authorized by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule – IT Category, the agency said Thursday. The agreement offers a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform, or CNAPP, aimed at safeguarding sensitive government cloud environments.
What Did Josh Gruenbaum & Tenable Say About the Agreement?
“Robust cybersecurity is essential for implementing AI into federal government workflows while simultaneously protecting American citizens’ data and information, a crucial component in supporting the White House’s AI Action Plan,” said Josh Gruenbaum, Federal Acquisition Service commissioner and 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “This OneGov agreement with Tenable will enable federal agencies to secure their networks and data more easily and cost-effectively.”
Federal agencies can take advantage of discounted pricing until March 31, 2027. Option years carry favorable escalation rates: 0 percent in year 1 and 3 percent in years 2 and 3, maintaining substantial discounts of 62 percent in year 2 and 59 percent in year 3.
“With our FedRAMP-authorized cloud security solution, Tenable is proud to help federal agencies stay ahead of evolving threats, strengthen resilience, and secure the cloud-first future of government as part of a holistic approach to exposure management,” said Steve Vintz, co-CEO of Tenable.