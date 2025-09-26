Artificial intelligence. GSA and xAI signed a OneGov agreement to bring Grok frontier AI models to federal agencies.
GSA and xAI signed an agreement to make Grok frontier AI models available to federal agencies through March 2027.
Photo by geralt/Pixabay
//

GSA, xAI Partner to Bring Grok AI Models to Federal Agencies

2 mins read

The General Services Administration and xAI have signed an agreement to make the latter’s Grok frontier artificial intelligence models available to federal agencies through March 2027.

GSA said Thursday the partnership with xAI is part of the agency’s OneGov initiative, which aims to simplify the procurement of AI tools to help accelerate federal AI adoption. The new deal is reportedly the lowest price yet for an AI offering through the partnership.

“Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI race,” said Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service. 

“We value xAI for partnering with GSA—and dedicating engineers—to accelerate the adoption of Grok to transform government operations,” added Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient.

OneGov Agreement Between GSA & xAI

The OneGov agreement will make xAI’s Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast AI models available for $0.42 per agency for 18 months.

To drive AI adoption, xAI will provide introductory training programs, deploy a team of engineers to help implement AI tools, offer custom enablement and work with agencies to facilitate integration efforts.

“Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before,” said Elon Musk, cofounder and CEO of xAI. 

“We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country,” added Musk, a 2025 Wash100 awardee.

Related Articles

The White House. President Trump signed an EO clearing a proposed deal on social media platform TikTok.
Trump Signs Executive Order on TikTok

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order approving a proposed deal that would keep video-sharing platform TikTok operational in the U.S. while protecting national security. Engage with U.S. military leaders and top industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 GovCon International and Global Defense Summit as they tackle global defense challenges, from supply chain risks to sanctions and international regulations. Save your spot now for this Oct. 16 event to gain critical insights and connect with key decision-makers! ‘Qualified Divestiture’ of TikTok’s US Operations In a fact sheet published Thursday, the White House said TikTok’s U.S. operations would

Scott Pappano, principal deputy administrator of NNSA. Senate voted to confirm Pappano
Senate Confirms Retired Navy Vice Adm. Scott Pappano as NNSA Principal Deputy Administrator

Retired Vice Adm. Scott Pappano has been confirmed as principal deputy administrator for the National Nuclear Security Administration. According to Congress records, legislators voted 51-47 to appoint Pappano. He also confirmed his new position in a LinkedIn post Thursday. Who Is Scott Pappano? President Donald Trump nominated Pappano to be principal deputy administrator for NNSA in February. Pappano is a seasoned military leader who most recently served as principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. He also held leadership positions at the Special Operations Forces Mobility Program Office and the Strategic and Attack Submarine

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. Kristi Noem has endorsed Pete Hegseth's proposal for a U.S. Coast Guard secretary.
Kristi Noem Backs Pete Hegseth’s Proposal for Coast Guard Civilian Secretary

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has publicly endorsed a letter delivered by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth proposing the establishment of a civilian service secretary for the U.S. Coast Guard. Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 to hear a keynote from Sec. Noem addressing the GovCon community. Leadership Role Meant to Boost Maritime Security Operations The DHS said Thursday that the Coast Guard operates as both a military branch and a federal law enforcement agency, yet lacks a dedicated civilian official to guide policy and strategic direction. Appointing a service secretary could