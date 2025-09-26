GSA, xAI Partner to Bring Grok AI Models to Federal Agencies

The General Services Administration and xAI have signed an agreement to make the latter’s Grok frontier artificial intelligence models available to federal agencies through March 2027.

GSA said Thursday the partnership with xAI is part of the agency’s OneGov initiative, which aims to simplify the procurement of AI tools to help accelerate federal AI adoption. The new deal is reportedly the lowest price yet for an AI offering through the partnership.

“Widespread access to advanced AI models is essential to building the efficient, accountable government that taxpayers deserve—and to fulfilling President Trump’s promise that America will win the global AI race,” said Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service.

“We value xAI for partnering with GSA—and dedicating engineers—to accelerate the adoption of Grok to transform government operations,” added Gruenbaum, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient.

OneGov Agreement Between GSA & xAI

The OneGov agreement will make xAI’s Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast AI models available for $0.42 per agency for 18 months.

To drive AI adoption, xAI will provide introductory training programs, deploy a team of engineers to help implement AI tools, offer custom enablement and work with agencies to facilitate integration efforts.

“Thanks to President Trump and his administration, xAI’s frontier AI is now unlocked for every federal agency empowering the U.S. Government to innovate faster and accomplish its mission more effectively than ever before,” said Elon Musk, cofounder and CEO of xAI.

“We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his team to rapidly deploy AI throughout the government for the benefit of the country,” added Musk, a 2025 Wash100 awardee.