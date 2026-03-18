Michael Guetlein. The Golden Dome director said DOW has increased the missile defense shield’s cost estimate by $10 billion.
Gen. Michael Guetlein, director of the Golden Dome initiative, said the Department of War has increased the program’s cost estimate by $10 billion to $185 billion to speed up the development of space-based capabilities.
Photo: U.S Space Force
//

Gen. Michael Guetlein: DOW Boosts Golden Dome Cost Estimate to $185B

3 mins read

Gen. Michael Guetlein, director of the Golden Dome initiative, said the Department of War has increased the program’s cost estimate by $10 billion to $185 billion to speed up the development of space-based capabilities designed to defend the homeland from aerial threats, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday.

Gen. Michael Guetlein: DOW Boosts Golden Dome Cost Estimate to $185B

The discussion around Golden Dome’s expanding scope and space-based priorities comes as defense leaders prepare to convene at a key industry forum this summer. The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will bring together government and industry experts to explore emerging capabilities and strategic initiatives shaping the future of air and space defense. Save your spot now!

“We were asked to procure some additional space capabilities, so we are at $185 billion for the objective architecture,” Guetlein, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said Tuesday at the McAleese Defense Programs conference.

What Are the Other Space Capabilities Being Pursued by DOW?

The Pentagon is advancing several key space-related systems as part of the Golden Dome effort, with a focus on accelerating development timelines. These include the Airborne Moving Target Indication capability, the Space Data Network and the Hypersonic Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor.

Guetlein said accelerating the development of space-based interceptors remains a challenge, noting that the issue is not the technology itself but the ability to scale it affordably.

What Is Golden Dome?

Golden Dome is a homeland defense initiative focused on building a multi-layered system to counter hypersonic, ballistic and cruise threats through advanced sensors, data networks, space capabilities and interceptors.

A U.S. government slide presentation released in August 2025 revealed that the next-generation missile defense shield will have four layers: one will be a space-based sensing and targeting layer to serve as a missile warning and tracking system, while the other three will feature ground-based radar arrays, lasers and missile interceptors.

In January 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to build the Golden Dome for America, which had an initial cost estimate of $175 billion.

In May 2025, Trump selected Guetlein, then vice chief of space operations, to lead the Golden Dome project.

How Does the MDA SHIELD Vehicle Support Golden Dome?

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded companies positions on the potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, contract vehicle through several tranches. In January, 340 companies won spots on the vehicle, expanding the competitive pool to more than 2,400 awardees. 

SHIELD is designed to support a broad range of activities tied to layered homeland defense, including research and development, systems engineering, experimentation, prototyping, modernization and sustainment, with task orders incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications.

Related Articles

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency logo. CISA called for endpoint management system hardening.
CISA Asks Organizations to Strengthen Endpoint Management Systems

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has warned of ongoing malicious cyber activity targeting endpoint management systems and urged organizations to strengthen configurations against potential threats. The latest CISA alert underscores the growing urgency for organizations to strengthen endpoint security and defend against evolving cyberthreats. Timely discussions around cybersecurity strategies continue across government and industry. Reserve your spot at the 2026 Cyber Summit and be part of the conversation on May 21. The alert follows a March 11 cyberattack on medical technology company Stryker that disrupted its global network and affected its Microsoft environment, CISA said Wednesday. What Are the

Drones. FCC has updated its Covered List to exempt four UAS after DOW determined they do not pose national security risks.
FCC Exempts 4 Drones From Covered List After Pentagon Review

The Federal Communications Commission has updated its Covered List to exempt four uncrewed aircraft systems after the Department of War determined they do not pose national security risks. As federal agencies refine policies around trusted drones and secure airspace technologies, industry leaders are converging to discuss capabilities and strategies shaping the evolving air and space landscape. Secure your spot at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to connect and exchange insights with government and industry leaders. FCC said Wednesday the decision marks the first set of “Conditional Approvals” following DOW’s January determination that certain drones and components

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard presented the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to Senate on Wednesday
ODNI Flags Expanding Missile, Cyber Threats to US in New Intelligence Community Report

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has warned that missile and cyber threats to the United States are accelerating, posing serious risks to the homeland. Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, presented the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Wednesday, outlining key risks identified by the intelligence community. Join government and industry leaders as they discuss how to combat rising cyberthreats at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. The event will feature panels on applying automation and AI in cyber defense and the