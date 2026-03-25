Internal Revenue Service logo. GAO said the IRS' staffing reductions have led to shortage in skilled workers.
The Internal Revenue Service is facing artificial intelligence-related risks due to shortages in skilled personnel and incomplete use case inventory, according to a new Government Accountability Office report.
Logo: Internal Revenue Service
//

GAO Report Reveals Gaps in IRS AI Workforce Planning, Inventory Management

3 mins read

The Government Accountability Office has warned that staffing reductions at the Internal Revenue Service have led to a shortage of skilled personnel capable of developing and supporting artificial intelligence tools. In a report published Tuesday, the congressional watchdog also found that the IRS does not maintain a complete inventory of AI applications.

GAO Report Reveals Gaps in IRS AI Workforce Planning, Inventory Management

The IRS is among the agencies implementing AI to support federal operations. Join government leaders and industry technology providers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. The event will host multiple panels on AI deployments across government. Sign up today to secure your spot

Why Are Staffing Reductions at the IRS Causing AI Risks?

According to GAO, workforce cuts in 2025 significantly reduced the number of employees supporting AI initiatives. Officials from the tax agency disclosed that dozens of personnel working on AI were affected by the staffing reductions throughout the past year.

A recent report from Yahoo Finance revealed that the IRS has 27 percent fewer employees in 2026 than in 2025, with the agency’s IT department losing 25 percent of its workforce.

While the IRS has plans to expand AI use cases, it has not identified the skills needed to support these efforts or developed a workforce plan, raising concerns that staffing reductions and the lack of strategy could hinder future AI initiatives, the government watchdog said.

What Issues Did GAO Identify in IRS’ AI Inventory?

GAO also discovered gaps in the IRS’ AI inventory, which included 126 active use cases as of June 2025 but did not fully capture how AI is being used across the agency. More than 25 percent of the agency’s listed use cases lacked information on expected benefits, limiting visibility into their value, the report cautioned.

The watchdog also identified omissions in the use cases. For instance, AI-enabled tools used to support criminal investigations were not included in the inventory. In addition, the IRS lacks a centralized process to manage AI investments across the agency or ensure alignment with broader strategic goals.

What Steps Did GAO Recommend for IRS to Address Its AI-Related Deficiencies?

GAO made several recommendations to help the IRS strengthen its AI capabilities and governance, including developing a comprehensive plan to address its workforce skills gap and implementing a quality assurance process to improve the accuracy and completeness of the agency’s AI inventory.

The watchdog also urged the IRS to improve internal communication to ensure all AI use cases are properly documented.

The IRS agreed with all recommendations, noting that efforts are underway to address the issues identified in the report.

Related Articles

Frontier supercomputer. ORNL's CAISER has unveiled the Photon framework, designed to rapidly identify AI vulnerabilities.
ORNL Develops Photon Framework to Detect AI Vulnerabilities at Scale

Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Center for Artificial Intelligence Security Research, or CAISER, has introduced Photon, a framework designed to rapidly identify vulnerabilities in AI models at exascale. How Does Photon Work? Photon was developed by reimagining ORNL’s DeepHyper technology, a tool originally used for training large neural networks. DeepHyper was repurposed to identify attack parameters and expose potential threats.  Photon applies known attacks from the published literature against target models, then refines them by uncovering new weaknesses. This cycle goes on until performance degradations are no longer observed. How Does Photon Enhance Vulnerability Testing? The framework uses an asynchronous, decentralized approach

Michael Powers, deputy under secretary of war comptroller. Powers talked about the Pentagon's new strategy for a clean audit.
Pentagon Updates Financial Reporting Structure to Secure a Clean Audit by 2028

The Department of War has introduced a refined strategy to achieve a clean audit opinion by fiscal year 2028. In a joint memo published Tuesday, the Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) and the Office of Inspector General outlined upcoming changes to the department’s financial reporting structure and audit approach to ensure audit readiness. The effort builds on prior commitments from department leadership to meet annual milestones and deliver a clean audit by 2028 or sooner. How Is the Pentagon Refining Its Audit Strategy? The department is revising its financial reporting framework to streamline the audit process, initially

U.S. Army logo. The Army launched the UAS Marketplace to expedite the drone acquisition process.
Army Seeks to Transform Drone Acquisition With Online Marketplace

The U.S. Army has launched an online platform designed to accelerate the acquisition and delivery of unmanned aircraft systems to soldiers. As the Army rolls out initiatives like the UAS Marketplace to modernize how it delivers capability to warfighters, conversations across the GovCon community continue to evolve. Attend the 2026 Army Summit to join military leaders and industry executives for discussions on the latest Army innovation, acquisition initiatives and key service priorities. Save your seat now! What Is the Army UAS Marketplace? The Army said Tuesday the UAS Marketplace is a digital storefront for procuring drone technology. The platform is