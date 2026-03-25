The U.S. Army has launched an online platform designed to accelerate the acquisition and delivery of unmanned aircraft systems to soldiers.

As the Army rolls out initiatives like the UAS Marketplace to modernize how it delivers capability to warfighters, conversations across the GovCon community continue to evolve. Attend the 2026 Army Summit to join military leaders and industry executives for discussions on the latest Army innovation, acquisition initiatives and key service priorities. Save your seat now!

What Is the Army UAS Marketplace?

The Army said Tuesday the UAS Marketplace is a digital storefront for procuring drone technology. The platform is built to enable Army units, government partners and allied countries to access vetted UAS platforms through a centralized system.

The service collaborated with Amazon Web Services and the Army Enterprise Cloud Management Agency to develop the marketplace, which provides tools for users to compare system functionalities, place orders and submit feedback.

The Army is showcasing the UAS Marketplace at the Association of the United States Army Global Force Symposium and Exposition through Thursday, March 26, in Huntsville, Alabama. The service will also host a Marketplace Showcase on April 14 ahead of the Army Aviation Association of America’s Warfighting Summit.

What Did Army Leaders Say About the UAS Marketplace?

Brent Ingraham, the Army acquisition executive, said the marketplace reflects efforts to make acquisition processes more agile, competitive and effective while expanding engagement with industry partners.

“By lowering barriers to entry and partnering with a wider range of industrial innovators, we are building a more resilient and responsive defense industrial base, which is essential for equipping our force and deterring our adversaries,” Ingraham added.

Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, the portfolio acquisition executive, or PAE, for maneuver air, said the platform demonstrates the PAE construct’s ability to deliver capability faster and represents a shift in acquisition approach tied to Army aviation modernization.

Rodney Davis, the service’s capabilities program executive for aviation, said the marketplace responds to evolving operational needs by enabling the delivery of advanced aerial capabilities to Army formations.

Col. Danielle Medaglia, the Army’s project manager for UAS, said the initiative supports faster delivery of technologies to warfighters by promoting competition and innovation.

How Does the UAS Marketplace Align With Other Army Efforts?

The Army issued a commercial solutions opening tied to the marketplace to solicit UAS platforms, payloads, autonomy and command-and-control software from industry.

Meanwhile, the Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 recently achieved initial operational capability for its digital counter-UAS marketplace and signed an agreement with Perennial Autonomy to facilitate the delivery of the latter’s Bumblebee V2 kinetic counter-drone system to U.S. forces.