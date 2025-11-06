Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 awardee, is set to outline proposed Pentagon acquisition reforms on Friday at the National War College in Washington, D.C., drawing representatives from across the defense and technology industries, Defense One reported Wednesday.

The attendee list reflects growing interest from both established defense contractors and innovative tech firms looking to shape the future of military procurement.

Which Companies Will Attend Hegseth’s Pentagon Reform Speech?

Invited companies include prime defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics Information Technology and RTX, alongside startups like Anduril and Shield AI, which have gained attention for their drone technologies and autonomy software.

The list also features major cloud and artificial intelligence companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Palantir, Anthropic and Meta.

An official from one of the attending companies said invitees expect the event to function as a “listening session.”

A recently circulated six-page draft memo lays out key acquisition reforms at the Department of Defense and is expected to frame much of Hegseth’s remarks.

What Changes Does the Pentagon Draft Memo Propose?

The draft memo obtained by multiple media outlets details sweeping reforms at DOD aimed at promoting competition, reducing bureaucracy and accelerating the delivery of capabilities to warfighters.

The plan introduces “portfolio acquisition executives” who will manage groups of related programs and have the authority to shift resources to meet delivery goals. It also promotes “commercial-first” contracting and expanded use of other transaction authorities and commercial solutions openings.

The document also proposes new portfolio scorecards to measure performance on delivery speed, cost and mission outcomes, tying incentives directly to timely results.