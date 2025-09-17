U.S.-Mexico border. ICE has received an influx of applicants after it has changed the requirements for joining the agency.
U.S.-Mexico border. ICE has received an influx of applicants after it has changed the eligibility and requirements for joining the agency.
Photo by Danicha/Adobe Stock
/

ICE Recruitment Surge Attracts 150,000 Applicants, 18,000 Job Offers

3 mins read

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reported record interest in its latest hiring campaign, receiving more than 150,000 applications nationwide and extending over 18,000 tentative job offers.

The recruitment effort is part of a push to expand ICE’s workforce with new financial incentives and eligibility changes, the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12, hear from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Digital Transformation Officer James McCament on a panel discussing how to balance innovation with the law enforcement mission. Register now for this critical GovCon networking event!

Incentives Driving Applications

To boost hiring, ICE has rolled out new pay and benefit structures, including:

  • Signing bonuses of up to $50,000
  • Student loan repayment and forgiveness programs
  • Enhanced retirement benefits
  • Overtime pay for certain enforcement and investigative roles

Officials say these offerings are designed to make ICE careers more competitive while addressing retention and recruitment challenges that have affected the agency in recent years.

Expanded Eligibility Requirements

ICE has also relaxed its previous age restrictions, widening the applicant pool. This change, combined with the enhanced incentives, has significantly increased interest in law enforcement positions within both Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations, according to reports.

Agency leaders have characterized the hiring surge as essential to meeting operational demands, particularly in efforts to remove high-risk individuals and strengthen border security.

Managing Rapid Growth

The scale of the recruitment effort presents challenges. Analysts and observers note that while the campaign has succeeded in drawing attention, processing applicants through background checks, medical screenings and training will take time and resources. Concerns have also been raised about maintaining training standards and oversight amid such rapid expansion.

Former 15-year ICE official Phil Miller, now a senior vice president at Procentrix, will moderate a panel discussion about how AI and commercial-off-the-shelf solutions are powering DHS innovation at the 2025 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12. Ensure your company’s presence at the event!

DHS and Federal Hiring Context

The ICE recruitment surge comes as the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies are making similar workforce pushes to address staffing shortages, modernize operations, and respond to evolving national security demands. Broader government hiring initiatives have increasingly emphasized incentives such as loan repayment and expanded eligibility in order to attract new talent to public service.

ICE says it will continue to process its current applicant pool and expects additional hiring rounds in the months ahead.

ICE Recruitment Surge Attracts 150,000 Applicants, 18,000 Job Offers

Related Articles

Capitol Hill building. Four U.S. senators introduced the bipartisan Transparency in Contract Pricing Act of 2025.
Senate Bill Seeks to Address Contractor Price Gouging

Four U.S. senators have proposed a bipartisan bill that seeks to address price gouging by defense contractors and improve transparency in maintenance contracts. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., introduced the Transparency in Contract Pricing Act of 2025 with Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. In a statement published Wednesday, Warren said some contractors threaten U.S. military readiness by introducing unreasonably high prices into military contracts for spare parts and other basic materials. “Our common-sense bill puts these contractors on notice and requires them to justify major price increases — and they can bet we’ll double-check

Dana Hewit, deputy laboratory director for operations at SRNL. Hewit joins SRNL from ORNL
SRNL Taps Former ORNL Official Dana Hewit to Lead Laboratory Operations

Savannah River National Laboratory has named Dana Hewit as its deputy laboratory director for operations. Hewit, who previously led the Office of Integrated Performance Management at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, will officially join SRNL in mid-October, the South Carolina lab said Monday. In her new role, she will oversee the laboratory’s facilities and infrastructure and ensure that SRNL is operating safely, securely, efficiently and in compliance with the Department of Energy’s mission. “I am honored to join SRNL at such an exciting time for the laboratory,” stated the official “I look forward to working with the talented operations team and

Artificial intelligence. MITRE and the FAA launched the ALUE benchmark to enable the evaluation of LLMs for aerospace tasks.
MITRE, FAA Launch Aerospace LLM Evaluation Benchmark

The Federal Aviation Administration and MITRE have unveiled a benchmark to facilitate the assessment of large language models, or LLMs, for aerospace tasks. ALUE Benchmark MITRE said Wednesday the Aerospace Language Understanding Evaluation, or ALUE, benchmark is designed to streamline the inference and evaluation of LLMs using information specific to the aerospace domain. ALUE supports open-source and domain-specific LLMs, custom datasets, user-defined prompts and various quantitative performance metrics. LLM evaluations are important in assessing a model’s performance and understanding its potential risks and limitations, including biases, hallucinations and privacy concerns. “ALUE allows the FAA and the aerospace community to create