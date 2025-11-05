Earth as seen from space. The ITI’s Space Enterprise Council published a report on U.S. global competitiveness in space
The ITI Space Enterprise Council's new report assessed where the U.S. currently stands in the 21st century space race.
Photo by sdecoret/Adobe Stock
/

New ITI Report Urging US to Strengthen Global Space Leadership Through Innovation, Alliances

2 mins read

The Information Technology Industry Council has published a new report that found that the United States can reinforce its leadership in space by pursuing partnerships with other countries and building a strong innovation ecosystem.

The Driving U.S. Space Competitiveness in the Time of Great Power Competition from ITI’s Space Enterprise Council assessed the nation’s current standing in the new space race and the current global dynamics based on security alliances, economic ties and other factors.

“As global interest and dependence on space grows – and more players want a piece of it – it’s imperative that the U.S. prioritize its leadership,” commented David Logsdon, senior director of the Space Enterprise Council. “The Space Enterprise Council’s report and recommendations provide a timely framework that puts the U.S. in a position to help drive its space competitiveness on the global stage.”

How Can the US Strengthen Its Space Advantage?

The council urges the U.S. government to streamline export controls and acquisition processes that have lagged behind industry growth. The move, according to the report, would drive faster adoption of emerging technologies and stronger cross-border partnerships. It also emphasizes maintaining global leadership in setting standards for space, technology and cybersecurity, which are areas that shape how future systems are built and used.

To safeguard national and economic security, the report recommends building more resilient supply chains and expanding cooperation with trusted allies to reduce reliance on rivals. It also calls for clearly defined requirements for international partners in U.S.-led programs, such as NASA’s Gateway space station around the moon, to promote structured and transparent collaboration.

Finally, the report stresses the need for a unified and consistent national vision for space priorities, helping both government and private sector stakeholders plan long-term projects and align innovation efforts.

Related Articles

Gen. Stephen Davis. The Air Force general assumed leadership of AFGSC.
Gen. Stephen Davis Assumes Leadership of Air Force Global Strike Command

Gen. Stephen Davis took command of Air Force Global Strike Command, or AFGSC, during a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. The Air Force said Tuesday Davis succeeds Gen. Thomas Bussiere as head of AFGSC. Davis described the command as the backbone of the Air Force and the joint force. “This command underpins every operational plan in the Department of War with its long-range nuclear and conventional strike. If we fail, they fail,” the general said of AFGSC. In his new role, Davis emphasized ensuring daily readiness, preparing for the future and continuing

The Pentagon. A draft DOD memo proposes broad changes to the defense acquisition system.
Pentagon Draft Memo Signals Overhaul of Acquisition Process

The Department of Defense is preparing to implement major changes to how it buys weapons and technology as part of a push to promote competition, reduce bureaucracy and expedite the delivery of capabilities to warfighters, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. “Every process, board and review must justify its existence by demonstrating how it accelerates capability delivery to meet warfighter needs,” according to a draft memo obtained by Breaking Defense. “Speed to capability delivery is now our organizing principle: the decisive factor in maintaining deterrence and warfighting advantage.” The six-page document, first reported by Politico, comes just days before Defense Secretary Pete

DOE seal. The Department of Energy has renewed five National Quantum Research Centers with a $625 million investment.
DOE Renews National Quantum Research Centers With $625M Investment

The Department of Energy has announced a $625 million funding renewal for its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, or NQISRCs, established under the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The Energy Department said Tuesday the initiative aims to advance U.S. quantum science and technology by aligning research with national priorities, accelerating research and development and enhancing the quantum innovation ecosystem. Awards will span up to five years, with fiscal year 2025 funding set at $125 million and additional funding dependent on congressional approval. Which Centers Will Receive Funding? The renewed centers include Brookhaven’s Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage, Fermi’s