The Information Technology Industry Council has published a new report that found that the United States can reinforce its leadership in space by pursuing partnerships with other countries and building a strong innovation ecosystem.

The Driving U.S. Space Competitiveness in the Time of Great Power Competition from ITI’s Space Enterprise Council assessed the nation’s current standing in the new space race and the current global dynamics based on security alliances, economic ties and other factors.

“As global interest and dependence on space grows – and more players want a piece of it – it’s imperative that the U.S. prioritize its leadership,” commented David Logsdon, senior director of the Space Enterprise Council. “The Space Enterprise Council’s report and recommendations provide a timely framework that puts the U.S. in a position to help drive its space competitiveness on the global stage.”

How Can the US Strengthen Its Space Advantage?

The council urges the U.S. government to streamline export controls and acquisition processes that have lagged behind industry growth. The move, according to the report, would drive faster adoption of emerging technologies and stronger cross-border partnerships. It also emphasizes maintaining global leadership in setting standards for space, technology and cybersecurity, which are areas that shape how future systems are built and used.

To safeguard national and economic security, the report recommends building more resilient supply chains and expanding cooperation with trusted allies to reduce reliance on rivals. It also calls for clearly defined requirements for international partners in U.S.-led programs, such as NASA’s Gateway space station around the moon, to promote structured and transparent collaboration.

Finally, the report stresses the need for a unified and consistent national vision for space priorities, helping both government and private sector stakeholders plan long-term projects and align innovation efforts.