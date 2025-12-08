The Department of War has ordered all of its components to rapidly transition to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, citing advances in quantum information science and the need to protect its information systems, communications and personnel.

In a new memo, Katie Arrington, a Wash100 winner who is performing the duties of chief information officer, tasked the Pentagon’s senior leaders and combatant command heads to identify cryptography in use across all systems and designate leads responsible for migration activities.

Advancing quantum development to maintain U.S. leadership and secure critical systems is one of the topics that defense and industry leaders will discuss at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan 29. Get meaningful insights or engage with key decision-makers and innovators by securing your tickets today.

How Will the Pentagon Migrate to PQC?

According to the memo, the designated component PQC migration lead will oversee PQC acquisition requirements, carry out dissemination of PQC information, implement quantum-attack risk management plans, and tracking of all related tests, evaluations and readiness programs.

The migration lead will also be in charge of maintaining an inventory every form of cryptography used in their systems, including national security systems, business platforms, weapons systems, cloud services, mobile devices, physical access tools, Internet of Things technologies, unmanned assets and operational technology.

The memo also directs components to phase out pre-shared key approaches and symmetric key protocols used for quantum resistance by the end of 2030.

Additionally, the Office of the CIO wants components to submit artifacts for any testing, development, evaluation or acquisition involving PQC-related technology for review of security issues or unmitigated risks.