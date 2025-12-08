Katie Arrington, performing the duties of the Pentagon's CIO. Arrington issued a PQC memo to all Pentagon components
Katie Arrington, performing the duties of chief information officer for the Department of War, directed all Pentagon components and combatant commands to prepare for their transition to post-quantum cryptography in a new memo.
Pentagon Orders Components to Maintain Cryptography Inventory, Designate PQC Migration Leads

The Department of War has ordered all of its components to rapidly transition to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, citing advances in quantum information science and the need to protect its information systems, communications and personnel.

In a new memo, Katie Arrington, a Wash100 winner who is performing the duties of chief information officer, tasked the Pentagon’s senior leaders and combatant command heads to identify cryptography in use across all systems and designate leads responsible for migration activities.

How Will the Pentagon Migrate to PQC?

According to the memo, the designated component PQC migration lead will oversee PQC acquisition requirements, carry out dissemination of PQC information, implement quantum-attack risk management plans, and tracking of all related tests, evaluations and readiness programs.

The migration lead will also be in charge of maintaining an inventory every form of cryptography used in their systems, including national security systems, business platforms, weapons systems, cloud services, mobile devices, physical access tools, Internet of Things technologies, unmanned assets and operational technology.

The memo also directs components to phase out pre-shared key approaches and symmetric key protocols used for quantum resistance by the end of 2030.

Additionally, the Office of the CIO wants components to submit artifacts for any testing, development, evaluation or acquisition involving PQC-related technology for review of security issues or unmitigated risks.

