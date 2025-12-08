MARVEL Project. INL tapped five teams to demonstrate several test cases under DOE's MARVEL microreactor project.
The Idaho National Laboratory has selected five teams to perform initial experiments as part of DOE's Microreactor Application Research Validation and Evaluation demonstration project.
Photo: Idaho National Laboratory
/

Idaho National Lab Picks 5 Teams for MARVEL Microreactor Project

2 mins read

The Idaho National Laboratory has selected five teams to conduct initial experiments as part of the Department of Energy’s Microreactor Application Research Validation and Evaluation, or MARVEL, demonstration project.

“With access to MARVEL, companies can explore how microreactors will potentially help us win the global AI race, solve water challenges and so much more. The MARVEL testbed exemplifies how nuclear energy can open the door to a stronger, safer and more prosperous future for our country,” John Jackson, national technical director for the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy’s Microreactor Program, said in a statement published Thursday.

The chosen teams are Amazon Web Services; DCX USA and Arizona State University; General Electric Vernova; Radiation Detection Technologies; and Shepherd Power, NOV and ConocoPhillips.

AWS has proposed using and combining the MARVEL reactor with a modular data center. Meanwhile, Radiation Detection Technologies has proposed to use MARVEL to evaluate high-performance sensor systems that could help track the performance of advanced reactors.

The teams will work with DOE and national lab staff members to develop implementation plans for their proposed projects. According to INL, final agreements for the projects are expected to be announced in 2026. 

What Is DOE’s MARVEL Project?

Led by INL under the DOE Microreactor Program, MARVEL is designed to advance the development of a nuclear microreactor demonstration test bed.

The project features a sodium-potassium cooled microreactor that will generate 85 kilowatts of power. INL expects the project to advance the testing of microreactor applications, explore various electrical and non-electrical uses and help develop regulatory processes.

MARVEL will be linked to the national lab’s first nuclear microgrid and is expected to be operational by late 2027. It aims to provide companies with an opportunity to demonstrate new use cases and advance the technological maturity of microreactors.

Related Articles

Government contracting. DOGE said federal agencies canceled 43 excessive contracts with a ceiling value of $3.5 billion.
Agencies Cut 43 Excessive Contracts Worth $3.5B

The Department of Government Efficiency announced that federal agencies terminated 43 excessive contracts with a total ceiling value of $3.5 billion over the past five days, resulting in approximately $222 million in savings. What Were the Canceled Government Contracts? In a post on X Saturday, DOGE said the canceled contracts include a $29 million Department of Commerce consulting contract to provide staff to conduct program management as well as planning, analysis and project management support and a $4.3 million IT contract of the Department of the Treasury to “develop a comprehensive strategic narrative and management approach aimed at the Human

Office of Management and Budget logo. OMB has issued the President's Management Agenda.
OMB Unveils President’s Management Agenda

The Office of Management and Budget has released the President’s Management Agenda, outlining the Trump administration’s priority goals to improve the federal government’s performance and management. “This Agenda articulates key management reform objectives as priority goals, established by the President’s Executive Orders and directives, while meeting the requirements set forth in statute,” OMB Director Russell Vought and Eric Ueland, deputy director for management at OMB, wrote in a memo to agencies Monday. “The Agenda will advance the President’s America First priorities and instill a discipline in the Government to tirelessly deliver for the American people,” Vought and Ueland noted. What

CISA Chief of Staff Andrew McCarthy. Andrew McCarthy was named CISA chief of staff.
Andrew McCarthy Named CISA Chief of Staff

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced on LinkedIn Thursday that Andrew McCarthy has been appointed its new chief of staff. What Will Andrew McCarthy Do as CISA Chief of Staff? According to his official profile on the CISA website, McCarthy will oversee the agency’s daily operations while shaping its strategic direction, with a particular emphasis on policy development and organizational priorities. In this new role, he will draw upon his extensive experience across the intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security. What Roles Did McCarthy Hold Before Joining CISA? Before his appointment, McCarthy served as senior adviser for cyber, infrastructure, risk