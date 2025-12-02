Researchers from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California have conducted an experiment at its National Ignition Facility, or NIF, to see if U.S. nuclear warheads, such as the W87-1, can survive attacks from enemy missile defense systems.

During the test, LLNL said Monday that it used weapons-grade plutonium samples that were exposed to pulsed thermonuclear neutron radiation to mimic the extreme conditions a warhead may encounter when entering enemy territory.

“By directly exposing these plutonium samples to extreme environments that are only possible at NIF, we are producing unmatched scientific data that will guide the future of the deterrent,” stated Kim Budil, director of the LLNL.

How Did LLNL Perform the Test?

The test utilized small samples extracted from a legacy W87-0 warhead pit from the late 1980s and from a newly produced W87-1 pit at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to LLNL, the samples were sealed within specialized hardware and placed inside a high-fluence 14-megaelectron-volt neutron environment.

A cryogenic-compatible X-ray, neutron and blast snout, or CryoXNBS, enabled researchers to expose the samples to high thermonuclear fusion neutron fluences and collect data from the experiment. CryoXNBS is a diagnostic enclosure that features a 22-kilogram steel case and real-time diagnostics.

How Is LLNL Advancing the US Nuclear Stockpile Modernization?

Data from the experiment will be shared with the National Nuclear Security Administration in support of the government’s effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear stockpile for deterrence.

LLNL is also working on the W87-1 nuclear warhead to replace the aging W78, which was first introduced in 1979. The government plans to use the W87-1 on the Air Force’s Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile. The warhead is expected to be ready for deployment in the 2030s.

The test also follows a recent directive from President Donald Trump to start testing nuclear weapons. According to the president, while the U.S. maintains the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, other countries are conducting nuclear testing.”