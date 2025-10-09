The Senate has confirmed Marc Andersen as the new assistant secretary of the Army for financial management and comptroller. According to Congress records, Andersen, who was nominated to the role by President Donald Trump, secured the role in a 51-47 vote from legislators on Tuesday.

He replaces Caral Spangler , who held the position from August 2021 through December 2024.

Andersen was nominated to be an Army assistant secretary in March. At the time, he said in a LinkedIn post that soldiers and their families “embody the very best of America” and, if confirmed, he will ensure that the “organization that serves them reflects that same excellence.”

Who Is Marc Andersen?

Andersen brings to the role extensive leadership experience in the public and private sectors. He served as a senior partner emeritus at EY, a consulting, assurance, tax and transaction services provider, for over 22 years.

He also founded his own advisory services firm, called Andersen Advisory, where he also serves as a managing member.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also serves as a venture partner at IronGate Capital Advisors, a senior adviser for Tesla Government, a senior strategic adviser for Infuse and board of advisers chairman at vTech.