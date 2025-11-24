Kristi Noem. The DHS secretary announced a $1B upgrade to U.S. airport security systems.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a $1B upgrade to U.S. airport security systems.
Kristi Noem DHS photo by Tia Dufour
/

DHS Secretary Announces $1B Airport Security Investment Ahead of Holiday Travel Surge

2 mins read

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, has unveiled a $1 billion investment to modernize aviation security technology across U.S. airports, pledging a smoother and more secure travel experience as Americans head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons.

Speaking at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, as seen in a video posted on social media platform X, Noem characterized the investment as the largest increase in airport screening technology in years. 

How Will DHS Use the $1B Investment?

The funds will be used to deploy updated screening devices across the national airport network, with upgrades coming to multiple U.S. airports, including Las Vegas. The investment will also support the expansion of training programs for Transportation Security Administration officers, using new training techniques designed to better detect potential threats. 

According to Noem, new equipment and capabilities are set to roll out in the coming months. DHS will increase the deployment and training of K9 screening units to bolster checkpoint security as the new systems come online, she added.

How Did TSA Staff Support Airports During the Shutdown?

During her Las Vegas visit, Noem met with 28 TSA employees and distributed bonus checks to officers who continued to work without pay during the recent government shutdown.

She noted that checkpoint personnel maintained operations for 43 days without compensation, emphasizing their professionalism and service despite financial strain.

Noem recently spoke at Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit.

Related Articles

Vice Adm. Richard Correll, commander of STRATCOM. Correll previously served as deputy commander of STRATCOM
Senate Confirms Richard Correll as New STRATCOM Commander

The Senate confirmed Vice Adm. Richard Correll’s nomination as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command during a voice vote Thursday, according to congressional records. Correll succeeds Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, who has led the combatant command since 2022. Who Is STRATCOM’s New Commander? Correll joined STRATCOM as director of plans and policy and then later became its deputy commander, a role he has held for three years. An experienced submariner, Correll has commanded USS Topeka, Submarine Squadron 11 and Submarine Group 7. He has also deployed aboard the USS Henry M. Jackson, USS Hyman G. Rickover and USS Buffalo.

The White House. The White House issued a new AI executive order centered on the Genesis Mission initiative.
Trump Signs EO Establishing Genesis Mission to Bolster AI Use for Scientific Research

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the Genesis Mission, a national effort to use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI. Learn how government, military and industry are utilizing AI to process data and carry out complex missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. The event will bring together AI experts from public and private sectors to identify new use cases in insightful speeches and panel discussions and build new partnerships. Secure your tickets as early as today! What Is Genesis Mission? The order, issued Monday,

US Army logo. The Army issued its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement SUAS program.
Army Issues Second Sources Sought Notification for Company-Level SUAS

The U.S. Army has released its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement, or CoLvl DR, Small Uncrewed Aircraft System program. Join industry leaders and government officials at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Attendees will gain insights into how the revitalized Army is modernizing technology, streamlining contracting and strengthening a unified network. The Army said Monday the SSN seeks to leverage industry innovation to advance SUAS technologies and fast-track their deployment to troops. The solicitation aims to determine how vendors’ software supports the Army’s Uncrewed Vehicle Control and Software Product Development Services initiatives, enabling