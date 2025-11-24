Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, has unveiled a $1 billion investment to modernize aviation security technology across U.S. airports, pledging a smoother and more secure travel experience as Americans head into the Thanksgiving and Christmas travel seasons.

Speaking at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, as seen in a video posted on social media platform X, Noem characterized the investment as the largest increase in airport screening technology in years.

How Will DHS Use the $1B Investment?

The funds will be used to deploy updated screening devices across the national airport network, with upgrades coming to multiple U.S. airports, including Las Vegas. The investment will also support the expansion of training programs for Transportation Security Administration officers, using new training techniques designed to better detect potential threats.

According to Noem, new equipment and capabilities are set to roll out in the coming months. DHS will increase the deployment and training of K9 screening units to bolster checkpoint security as the new systems come online, she added.

How Did TSA Staff Support Airports During the Shutdown?

During her Las Vegas visit, Noem met with 28 TSA employees and distributed bonus checks to officers who continued to work without pay during the recent government shutdown.

She noted that checkpoint personnel maintained operations for 43 days without compensation, emphasizing their professionalism and service despite financial strain.

Noem recently spoke at Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Homeland Security Summit.