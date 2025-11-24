Hanna Kim. The former Login.gov director joined Microsoft.
Hanna Kim leaves GSA's Login.gov to join Microsoft.
Hanna Kim/Microsoft
//

Hanna Kim Departs Login.gov, Joins Microsoft as Senior Director for Responsible AI

2 mins read

Hanna Kim has departed Login.gov after two years with the program, where she most recently served as director of the federal digital identity platform. Kim announced her departure in a post on LinkedIn, describing the move as a difficult decision following a period of rapid capability development within the organization.

During her tenure, Login.gov advanced several major initiatives, including the launch of Identity Assurance Level 2, the expansion of in-person identity proofing through U.S. Postal Service retail locations and the rollout of passport verification services.

Kim credited the Login.gov team and its agency partners for advancing secure access to federal services. “I am deeply thankful first and foremost to the Login.gov team and to the 50+ agencies across government who trusted us as partners,” she said. “I also want to acknowledge our partners in industry who taught me so much about identity through sharing lessons and providing honest product feedback.” 

“I’ll always look back on this chapter as my compass for what good public service looks like, and I am certain that my path will lead me back to public service,” Kim continued.

Why Did Hanna Kim Leave Login.gov?

Kim said she has joined Microsoft as senior director for responsible AI product and strategic initiatives within the company’s CoreAI engineering organization. In that role, she will lead work to operationalize responsible AI practices and support the development of tools to help organizations evaluate and monitor AI systems.

Who Is Leading Login.gov Now?

A spokesperson of the General Services Administration, which operates Login.gov, confirmed that Matt Pritchard, the program’s deputy director, is now acting director of the federal digital identity platform, Nextgov/FCW reported.

Related Articles

Vice Adm. Richard Correll, commander of STRATCOM. Correll previously served as deputy commander of STRATCOM
Senate Confirms Richard Correll as New STRATCOM Commander

The Senate confirmed Vice Adm. Richard Correll’s nomination as commander of the U.S. Strategic Command during a voice vote Thursday, according to congressional records. Correll succeeds Air Force Gen. Anthony Cotton, who has led the combatant command since 2022. Who Is STRATCOM’s New Commander? Correll joined STRATCOM as director of plans and policy and then later became its deputy commander, a role he has held for three years. An experienced submariner, Correll has commanded USS Topeka, Submarine Squadron 11 and Submarine Group 7. He has also deployed aboard the USS Henry M. Jackson, USS Hyman G. Rickover and USS Buffalo.

The White House. The White House issued a new AI executive order centered on the Genesis Mission initiative.
Trump Signs EO Establishing Genesis Mission to Bolster AI Use for Scientific Research

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order establishing the Genesis Mission, a national effort to use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. leadership in AI. Learn how government, military and industry are utilizing AI to process data and carry out complex missions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 19. The event will bring together AI experts from public and private sectors to identify new use cases in insightful speeches and panel discussions and build new partnerships. Secure your tickets as early as today! What Is Genesis Mission? The order, issued Monday,

US Army logo. The Army issued its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement SUAS program.
Army Issues Second Sources Sought Notification for Company-Level SUAS

The U.S. Army has released its second sources sought notification for the Company-Level Directed Requirement, or CoLvl DR, Small Uncrewed Aircraft System program. Join industry leaders and government officials at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Attendees will gain insights into how the revitalized Army is modernizing technology, streamlining contracting and strengthening a unified network. The Army said Monday the SSN seeks to leverage industry innovation to advance SUAS technologies and fast-track their deployment to troops. The solicitation aims to determine how vendors’ software supports the Army’s Uncrewed Vehicle Control and Software Product Development Services initiatives, enabling