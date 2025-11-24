Hanna Kim has departed Login.gov after two years with the program, where she most recently served as director of the federal digital identity platform. Kim announced her departure in a post on LinkedIn, describing the move as a difficult decision following a period of rapid capability development within the organization.

During her tenure, Login.gov advanced several major initiatives, including the launch of Identity Assurance Level 2, the expansion of in-person identity proofing through U.S. Postal Service retail locations and the rollout of passport verification services.

Kim credited the Login.gov team and its agency partners for advancing secure access to federal services. “I am deeply thankful first and foremost to the Login.gov team and to the 50+ agencies across government who trusted us as partners,” she said. “I also want to acknowledge our partners in industry who taught me so much about identity through sharing lessons and providing honest product feedback.”

“I’ll always look back on this chapter as my compass for what good public service looks like, and I am certain that my path will lead me back to public service,” Kim continued.

Why Did Hanna Kim Leave Login.gov?

Kim said she has joined Microsoft as senior director for responsible AI product and strategic initiatives within the company’s CoreAI engineering organization. In that role, she will lead work to operationalize responsible AI practices and support the development of tools to help organizations evaluate and monitor AI systems.

Who Is Leading Login.gov Now?

A spokesperson of the General Services Administration, which operates Login.gov, confirmed that Matt Pritchard, the program’s deputy director, is now acting director of the federal digital identity platform, Nextgov/FCW reported.