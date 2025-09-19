Drones in flight. The U.S. Marine Corps selected companies whose technologies will move to the next Project G.I. phase
Evaluators from the U.S. Marine Corps selected Auterion, ModalAI, Neros and Nokturna following eight days of Project G.I. light demonstrations.
Photo by aerogondo2/Shutterstock
//

Marine Corps Selects FPV Drone Platforms From 4 Companies to Advance to Next Project GI Phase

2 mins read

The U.S. Marine Corps has selected first-person-view, or FPV, platforms from Auterion, ModalAI, Neros and Nokturnal to move to the next stage of the Defense Innovation Unit’s Project G.I. The proposed solutions from the four companies will now undergo National Defense Authorization Act compliance and cybersecurity review, DIU said Thursday.

The selection was made after eight days of flight demonstrations at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California. The demonstration is part of the FPV tactical kinetic effects Phase of Project G.I.

Military evaluators also picked a component from Kraken Kinetics to move forward in the program.

What Is Project GI?

Project G.I. is DIU’s agile development and deployment effort for uncrewed aerial systems and supporting items. It is designed to rapidly identify, assess and integrate “ready-now” autonomous technologies at scale to support warfighters.

The program has three phases: proposal evaluation and downselection, live demonstration, and further maturation, procurement and delivery.

DIU a request for proposals for Project G.I. in June.

Next Steps for FPV Platforms

Once deemed compliant with the required defense standards, the selected FPV platforms may be added to the DIU’s Blue Unmanned Aircraft System and Framework, the military catalog for drones and related components pre-approved for use across the Department of Defense.

The technologies will also continue to develop and improve capabilities based on end-user feedback from the 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, the Marine Corps’ designated unit, through a series of three 60-day sprints. Testing will be carried out in representative electronic warfare environments across various geographic locations.

DIU may announce additional winners in the future. 

Related Articles

Katherine Sutton. The Senate confirmed the cyber and tech expert as assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy.
Katherine Sutton Confirmed as DOD Cyber Policy Chief

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Katherine Sutton, a cyber policy and technology expert, as the assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy. The upper chamber voted 51-47 to confirm Sutton and other nominees for several federal government positions. President Donald Trump nominated Sutton for the Department of Defense position in March. In this capacity, she will oversee DOD’s policy for cyber operations and concurrently serve as principal cyber adviser to the secretary of defense. Who Is Katherine Sutton? Sutton has over 20 years of experience in cyber policy, technology development and legislative oversight. Since 2023, she has served as chief

Quantum cryptography. NIST NCCoE seeks public input on a draft white paper about PQC migration.
NIST Seeks Public Input on PQC Migration Paper

The National Institute of Science and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, or NCCoE, is soliciting public comments on a draft white paper that seeks to guide organizations in preparing for post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, migration. NCCoE said Thursday comments on the draft NIST Cybersecurity White Paper 48, Mappings of Migration to PQC Project Capabilities to Risk Framework Documents are due Oct. 20. Aligning PQC Migration With NIST CSF 2.0, SP 800-53 According to NCCoE, the draft seeks to map capabilities demonstrated in its Migration to PQC project to security controls and objectives outlined in two NIST documents: NIST Cybersecurity

NCSC seal. George Street has been confirmed as the new director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center.
George Street Confirmed as New Counterintelligence and Security Director

George “Wes” Street, a 30-year veteran of the counterintelligence community, has been confirmed as director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, welcomed him after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm his nomination, 51 to 47. Join ODNI officials and other government and industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Intel Summit as they discuss the crucial role of intelligence in protecting the nation. The DNI’s office said Thursday that Street will oversee the government’s counterintelligence and security activities and serve as the principal counterintelligence and security adviser to the DNI. “I have full confidence in