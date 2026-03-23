Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, or USU/SDL, has received a $414 million contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency to continue providing technical and analytical support for missile defense efforts .

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What Is the Scope of the Contract Modification?

The Department of War said Friday that the University Affiliated Research Center, or UARC, will deliver specialized expertise and proprietary data to develop complex systems engineering and integration products under the cost-plus-fixed-fee modification. This partnership ensures MDA maintains access to the proprietary data and technical knowledge held at USU/SDL, which are required to defend against ballistic missile threats at all flight phases.

What Are the Other Details of the Contract?

The award builds on a previously issued sole-source agreement under the UARC Engagement Guide. It raises the total contract ceiling to $714 million and extends the ordering period through Nov. 22, 2031. Work will be carried out in Logan, Utah, with the effort focused on supporting MDA’s mission to develop and sustain an integrated missile defense system capable of countering threats across all ranges and flight phases.

Past Contracts Underscore Ongoing MDA-SDL Partnership

This latest contract modification builds on SDL’s long-standing track record of supporting high-priority defense initiatives. In 2021, the laboratory secured a $300 million contract from MDA to develop sensors for space applications. SDL was also awarded a five-year, $99.4 million contract in 2016 to develop an integrated, layered ballistic missile defense system.