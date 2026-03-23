Space Dynamics Laboratory logo. MDA has awarded Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory a contract modification.
The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory a contract modification for technical and analytical support for missile defense efforts.
Logo: Space Dynamics Laboratory / Wikipedia
/

MDA Awards $414M Contract Modification to Utah State’s Space Dynamics Lab

2 mins read

Utah State University’s Space Dynamics Laboratory, or USU/SDL, has received a $414 million contract modification from the Missile Defense Agency to continue providing technical and analytical support for missile defense efforts.

Hear from leading national security space officials about Golden Dome and other missile defense systems at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30!

What Is the Scope of the Contract Modification?

The Department of War said Friday that the University Affiliated Research Center, or UARC, will deliver specialized expertise and proprietary data to develop complex systems engineering and integration products under the cost-plus-fixed-fee modification. This partnership ensures MDA maintains access to the proprietary data and technical knowledge held at USU/SDL, which are required to defend against ballistic missile threats at all flight phases.

What Are the Other Details of the Contract?

The award builds on a previously issued sole-source agreement under the UARC Engagement Guide. It raises the total contract ceiling to $714 million and extends the ordering period through Nov. 22, 2031. Work will be carried out in Logan, Utah, with the effort focused on supporting MDA’s mission to develop and sustain an integrated missile defense system capable of countering threats across all ranges and flight phases.

Past Contracts Underscore Ongoing MDA-SDL Partnership

This latest contract modification builds on SDL’s long-standing track record of supporting high-priority defense initiatives. In 2021, the laboratory secured a $300 million contract from MDA to develop sensors for space applications. SDL was also awarded a five-year, $99.4 million contract in 2016 to develop an integrated, layered ballistic missile defense system.

Related Articles

Artificial intelligence. USPTO launched the Class ACT AI tool designed to accelerate trademark classification.
USPTO Launches ‘Class ACT’ AI Tool to Accelerate Trademark Classification

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has unveiled the Trademark Classification Agentic Codification Tool, or Class ACT, an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate key steps in the pre-processing of trademark applications. USPTO’s launch of a new AI tool highlights the growing role of advanced technologies in government workflows. Experts will explore ways to operationalize AI in mission-critical environments and discuss responsible AI adoption at the upcoming 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Register now to save your spot at this timely event! What Does Class ACT Do? USPTO said Thursday that Class ACT is designed to assign international

John Phelan. The Navy secretary said the manufacturing facility will ease shipyard bottlenecks.
Hadrian Opens Navy-Funded Advanced Shipbuilding Facility to Boost Submarine Production

An advanced manufacturing facility designed to increase U.S. Navy submarine production capacity has opened in Cherokee, Alabama, marking a new step in efforts to strengthen the maritime industrial base. Advanced manufacturing company Hadrian built the Factory 4 site, which will support the production of components for Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines to help reduce pressure on existing shipyards, the U.S. Navy said Friday. The Alabama campus is expected to reach full-rate production within two years, with sustained operations projected by its third year. The 2026 Navy Summit, hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on Aug, 27, will

White House logo. The Trump administration issued a national policy framework for artificial intelligence.
Trump Administration Issues National AI Policy Framework

The Trump administration has released a national legislative framework for artificial intelligence, outlining policy priorities aimed at strengthening U.S. competitiveness, national security and workforce readiness. As the White House advances a national framework to accelerate AI innovation, government and industry leaders are continuing the conversation at upcoming forums focused on emerging technologies. Attend the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit to join experts as they discuss AI, enterprise IT and federal tech priorities. Sign up today and be part of the dialogue at this timely event! The White House said Friday the framework is intended to guide Congress in developing legislation that